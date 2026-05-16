Review: 2026 Rivian R1S is quirkily balanced

If you think that the Rivian R1S is just the SUV version of the R1T pickup, you’re right. That doesn’t change how great it is. Mostly.



At a glance

Quirky but not the odd man out

Over 1,000 HP in the Quad-Motor model

Very balanced and well-designed

When I drove the R1T last year, I was amazed at how excellent that truck is. There were some things I’m not a fan of, such as the “need an app to do anything” setup, but I could live without having Android Auto or Apple CarPlay on tap. Most of the oddities that make up the driver’s portion of the cabin can eventually be easily dismissed as quirks that I got used to after spending some time in the Rivian.

The R1S has all of those same foibles.

In the increasingly crowded luxury EV utility vehicle segment, the R1S stands apart because it doesn’t seem designed around suburban valet lanes or golf club parking lots. It feels purpose-built for people who own hiking boots with actual dirt on them, but not so much so that it’s undriveable every day. That authenticity matters. You can fake luxury. You can fake performance. But it’s hard to fake usefulness. The R1S is useful in the same way a Leatherman tool is useful, assuming that Leatherman also happens to do 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in under three seconds.

Square and heavy, the Rivian R1S may not be an efficiency leader, but it's more useful than most other utilities Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Depending on configuration, the 2026 R1S offers anywhere from 533 horsepower (392 kW) in the Dual Standard model to a deeply unreasonable 1,025 horsepower (754 kW) in the new Quad-Motor version. That top-spec Quad hits 60 mph in around 2.6 seconds, which is the kind of acceleration normally reserved for roller coasters with liability waivers. And it’s in a seven-seat SUV.

What’s remarkable, though, is how approachable the R1S feels despite those numbers. The Rivian feels calmer, more polished, more mature when compared to many sport-oriented luxury SUVs. The suspension tuning is noticeably improved compared to the truck, especially in daily driving. This probably has as much to do with the R1S’ body weight distribution as it does with suspension changes to accommodate.

That matters because the R1S inevitably will spend most of its life doing normal SUV things. School runs, Costco trips, interstate drives, and hauling dogs and children that shed enough to reupholster every week.

Cargo space in the Rivian R1S is huge and the folding tailgate is a nice touch Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The cabin remains one of the best interiors in the EV business. Rivian wisely avoids the sterile “tech startup waiting room” vibe infecting many competitors, but still manages some “I’m an iPhone on wheels” touches. Yet there’s warmth here, thanks to wood trim, woven textiles, and thoughtful storage. Like most really good family haulers, actual humans spent time with this vehicle and created a layout that feels intentionally useful and comfortable. It leans minimalist, but not aggressively so.

The big central display remains the nerve center for nearly everything, and Rivian’s software continues improving through over-the-air updates. Compared to just last year, for example, I noted that the Driver+ assistance tech has matured. The latest Rivian Autonomy Platform adds better sensor integration and more confidence during highway driving.

New this year is a NACS plug on the Rivian R1S as standard Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Range is now reaching the point where road-trip anxiety becomes mostly theoretical. Depending on battery and motor setup, the R1S can now stretch to roughly 410 miles (660 km) per charge (base model with added battery). Real-world testing tends to land somewhat lower, with my Quad model getting more in the area of 300 miles (483 km), but that’s pretty dang impressive for a big SUV with A/T tires and over 1k in HP.

A big new addition for 2026 is that every Rivian now has a native NACS charging port. That means access to Tesla’s Supercharger network without adapter gymnastics or sacrificial rituals performed beside Electrify America stalls to pray for some juice. This is a massive improvement for Rivian owners, and the company is in the process of upgrading its own charging network to use both the previous J1772/CCS1 and the NACS plugs.

Charging speeds themselves remain merely competitive rather than class-leading, though, peaking around 300 kW under ideal conditions. My experience, as usual, saw nowhere near that with both the Rivian and Tesla chargers here in Wyoming outputting about half that most of the time. Rivian’s battery packs are huge, so replenishing them still takes some time. Think “grab lunch” rather than “bathroom break” if you’re at the fast charger. At home, my 50-amp level two charger took about 12 hours to fill the R1S from about 40% to nearly 100%.

The not-quite-spartan, IKEA-like interior of the Rivian R1S is well balanced Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Efficiency also remains a weak spot. The R1S is shaped like a Borg starship and weighs roughly the same as a collapsed sun. But honestly, nobody buys a three-row, off-road-capable, electric SUV expecting Prius numbers. This thing has the aerodynamic profile of an REI storefront. Expect to get about 2 miles (3.2 km) per kiloWatt hour.

Just remember, though, that off-road capability remains where the Rivian absolutely embarrasses most competitors. Adjustable air suspension, substantial (and adjustable) ground clearance, advanced torque vectoring, and clever software tuning make the R1S feel astonishingly capable in rough terrain. Especially in the Tri- and Quad-Motor models. The Quad-Motor version especially benefits from Rivian’s individual wheel control. Features like Kick Turn, which is essentially controlled spinning on loose terrain, continue proving that Rivian engineers really thought this through.

Austerity is the new luxury and Rivian has embraced that without going too far to the empty side Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Yet unlike many hardcore off-roaders, the R1S never punishes you for driving it on pavement afterward. That balance is the vehicle’s secret sauce.

There are competitors that offer something different, but none that are equivalent to the Rivian R1S. A Mercedes EQS SUV feels softer and more luxurious. A Tesla Model X feels quicker in that weird Silicon Valley way. The Kia EV9 offers better value. But the Rivian blends capability, speed, practicality, and personality better than any of them.

It has character. And I feel that’s increasingly rare.

Like most three-row EVs, the 2026 R1S isn’t cheap. Prices can climb well into six-figure territory when fully loaded.

Product page: 2026 Rivian R1S