Made in America: Vehicles least likely to see impact from tariffs

On-again, off-again tariffs by the US government could have a heavy impact on many industries. Not the least of which is automotive. But it might be a surprise to find out which are the most American-made.

From semiconductors to engines to batteries, automotive manufacture involves a lot of components. Many of which are either not made in the USA or are themselves made up of components that are imported.

So if sweeping tariffs on imports are enacted in the US, which vehicle models would see the least impact from that? The more US-sourced the parts content of a vehicle is, the less tariffs would affect it.

It’s interesting to note that several of the vehicles on this list are battery electric models. To date, only two automakers (Nissan and Tesla) have in-house, full-scale battery manufacturing in the United States. Most others outsource (some of those are also domestic or will be soon).



Most American-made Vehicles for 2025

Dodge Durango, 73%

Made mostly in Michigan, the Durango shares assembly with the Jeep Grand Cherokee and others. Parts are mostly US-sourced, but some models import engines from Mexico.

Tesla Model 3, 73%

The Model 3 is made in California with batteries not made there being sourced from Nevada. Varying imported electronics parts content means different variants of the Model 3 have different Made-in-USA totals.

Honda Ridgeline, 72.5%

The Ridgeline, along with several other Honda models as well as engines and transmissions, is made in Alabama. The Ridgeline, it should be noted, is the most American-made pickup truck you can buy.

Jeep Grand Cherokee, 71%

Made in Michigan, the Grand Cherokee and its longer-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L models are parts-sourced and assembled mostly within Michigan.

Volkswagen ID.4, 70.5%

ID.4 models sold in the US are made in Tennessee with batteries made in nearby Georgia.

Honda Passport, 70%

The Passport is made in Alabama alongside several other Honda models.

Honda Pilot, 70%

Engines and transmission for this and several other Honda models are also made at the Pilot’s assembly in Alabama.

Honda Odyssey, 70%

Made in Alabama, the Odyssey also has the distinction of being the first model that plant produced.

Jeep Gladiator, 70%

Made in Ohio, the Gladiator sources nearly everything not made in-house from nearby plants. Battery and wiring components for the 4xe model, however, are imported.

Jeep Wrangler, 70%

Also made in Ohio, the Wrangler similarly sources most items from OEM suppliers in the area. Battery and wiring for the 4xe model are imported.

Tesla Model Y, 70%

Made in California and Texas, the Model Y has imported parts from Mexico and Asia.

Top and most important portion of data table for US vehicle manufacturing. Data from NHTSA, collated by the author Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Methodology

To make a list of what vehicles are most American-made, I started with the 46 US manufacturing plants that assemble vehicles for sale. That created a list of vehicle models to start from, narrowing down the overall list of vehicles being sold in the States. All vehicles under 10,000 lb (4,500kg) – allowing the list to include heavy-duty pickup trucks – were included.

From there, data from the US Department of Transportation (DoT), via the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, was used to find the overall percentage of US and Canadian parts in the construction of the vehicle. The remainder were imported parts. This list has been in existence since the 1990s when the American Automobile Labeling Act began requiring that manufacturers label their vehicles with the amount of imported parts used in assembly. More recently, the DoT’s requirements were updated to comply with the Buy America(n) Law and Executive Order 14005, enacted to require highly American-sourced items be given priority in federal government procurement.

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to separate US and Canadian parts content, but the DoT’s list is the most comprehensive and easily accessible for our purposes. And it does currently separate out parts imported from Mexico, which is a more likely source of non-US parts. It also separates country of origin for powerplant and transmission, which subtracts greatly from the overall parts content if foreign.

The next part of my list was to further narrow the field by removing vehicles that are not produced for consumer purchase (i.e. commercial vehicles). Also removed were vehicles that were not filed under Labeling Act requirements due to production being too limited. I looked at vehicles for the 2025 model year exclusively. Most of the excluded vehicles would not have made the list above regardless.

Finally, to simplify things, I did not include a “workforce factor” to determine the number of jobs or the labor impact of the vehicle being made in the US. Many similar lists produced by various automotive publications include this metric. This often weighs the list towards higher labor manufacturing versus those that are more highly automated. While this is not necessarily bad, it is a bit misleading when it comes to which vehicle is more American than another. And is a factor irrelevant to any tariff impact.

It’s worth noting that many vehicles are considered one model despite several variants of that vehicle being offered. Conversely, some are separated in model by powertrain or body style. For the most part, I’ve folded these models into one whenever possible, with the exception of fully electric variants, which were put into their own listing separate from gasoline or diesel models. When doing so, I averaged the overall Made-in-US score accordingly. Identical models with different nameplates (e.g. Chevrolet vs Buick) were treated as separate models.

The list above is dominated by Tesla and Honda, which will likely surprise many.