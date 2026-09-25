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Automotive

$3K mini truck is basically a 125cc go-kart underneath

By Utkarsh Sood
September 25, 2026
$3K mini truck is basically a 125cc go-kart underneath
The Mini Truck comes powered by a 125cc motor
The Mini Truck comes powered by a 125cc motor
View 6 Images
The Mini Truck comes powered by a 125cc motor
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The Mini Truck comes powered by a 125cc motor
The Mini Truck tops out at 28 mph
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The Mini Truck tops out at 28 mph
Yup, you get a digital dash on a go-kart
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Yup, you get a digital dash on a go-kart
Sorry, only space for two!
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Sorry, only space for two!
The Mini Truck can haul up to 300 lb (136 kg)
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The Mini Truck can haul up to 300 lb (136 kg)
The Mini Truck is priced at $2,999
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The Mini Truck is priced at $2,999
View gallery - 6 images

I don’t think scientists of the last century would have predicted a 125cc mini truck as the modern transportation of tomorrow. But here we are in 2026, and Massimo, a powersports and recreational vehicles manufacturer from Texas, has just created an incredibly retro, incredibly tiny pickup that looks like something straight out of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie.

Underneath, though, is an ATV go-kart, which unfortunately isn’t street-legal. And powering the thing is a 125cc engine that produces all of 9 horsepower.

The company actually has a knack for producing some really interesting go-karts. Some are styled like tractors, some like SUVs, while others come shaped like a dune buggy. This one, though, as you can see, rolls in the form of a 70s two-seater pickup. Like an illicit lovechild of a Defender and a Scout.

Massimo has built a bunch of vehicles on its Mini 125 platform, and that’s what you see here as well. That’s a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled 125cc engine linked to a 3-speed semi-automatic transmission with a reverse gear. Its 28-mph (45 km/h) top speed certainly won’t win you any races, but it’ll probably do the job of getting you across golf courses, trails and your neighborhood.

The Mini Truck tops out at 28 mph
The Mini Truck tops out at 28 mph

The truck is built on a sturdy steel frame that’s attached to a coilover suspension system on all four sides. It rolls on steel wheels that are wrapped in 18-inch all-terrain tires.

It comes to a stop thanks to hydraulic disc brakes supported by drilled, heavy-duty rotors and a single-piston caliper. The mini truck measures 76 x 40.5 x 41.5 in (1,930.4 x 1,028.7 x 1,054.1 mm), with a wheelbase of 50 in (1,270.0 mm), and a ground clearance of 3.5 in (88.9 mm).

You could literally fit the whole thing inside a trailer bed, or even better: the bed of an actual pickup if you wanted to.

As I said, it’s only meant for two people. But at least they’d be sat in waterproof, comfortable padded seats. It’s actually more plush than a basic go-kart. The digital display and LED lighting help with that. Most importantly, it can haul up to 300 lb (136 kg).

Yup, you get a digital dash on a go-kart
Yup, you get a digital dash on a go-kart

The styling is probably the first thing you’d notice. It’s the very thing that makes the Mini Truck so amusing. It’s like someone took the visual recipe for a full-size pickup and ran it through a shrink ray.

There's the tiny upright cab, chunky fenders, and that flat, squared-off nose – all reminiscent of the Scout back in the day. It even gets a pickup-style grille and headlights, giving the whole thing the appearance of a truck that wandered into the wrong wash and came out several sizes smaller.

From the side, the short wheelbase, stubby front end, and tiny cargo bed tell you what it’s all about. You'd easily spot the exposed hardware, simple wheels, and basic body panels, all of which basically tell you that it isn't pretending to be a miniature Silverado.

The Mini Truck can haul up to 300 lb (136 kg)
The Mini Truck can haul up to 300 lb (136 kg)

Bear in mind that Massimo makes it clear that it is intended for riders 16 years of age and up. So treat it more like a side-by-side or dirt bike than a road warrior because that’s what it’s been built like.

It comes in at US$2,999, but is currently sold out on the brand’s website. Maybe someone found that shrink ray?

Source: Massimo

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

AutomotivePickupTruckMINIurban transportGo-kartkartingOff-road
1 comment
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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1 comment
WONKY KLERKY
Do I see a chain final drive (~ 6" off ground, in a very dusty environment with thrown up muck being confined under vehicle) ? Errrrrr, NO DO, and that on more than the obvious one of debris damage