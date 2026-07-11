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Automotive

Violently curvaceous supercar pioneer makes emotional return

By Simon Heptinstall
July 11, 2026
Violently curvaceous supercar pioneer makes emotional return
A one-off recreation of Bruce McLaren's original road car by McLaren Special Operations
A one-off recreation of Bruce McLaren's original road car by McLaren Special Operations
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A one-off recreation of Bruce McLaren's original road car by McLaren Special Operations
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A one-off recreation of Bruce McLaren's original road car by McLaren Special Operations
The cream white McLaren M6GT took 3,000 hours to build using original mods and drawings
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The cream white McLaren M6GT took 3,000 hours to build using original mods and drawings
"The M6GT is the genesis of the McLaren road car story and Bruce McLaren used the first prototype as his own personal transport to attend meetings and racing events"
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"The M6GT is the genesis of the McLaren road car story and Bruce McLaren used the first prototype as his own personal transport to attend meetings and racing events"
It’s only the fourth M6GT ever built and makes its public debut at the Goodwood circuit this weekend, the site of Bruce McLaren’s tragic fatal crash a year after he started making the originals
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It’s only the fourth M6GT ever built and makes its public debut at the Goodwood circuit this weekend, the site of Bruce McLaren’s tragic fatal crash a year after he started making the originals
The build became an emotional process for modern technicians used to working with computer specs and precise tooling. The McLaren workshop originally worked in a more hands-on innovative way
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The build became an emotional process for modern technicians used to working with computer specs and precise tooling. The McLaren workshop originally worked in a more hands-on innovative way
A passion project accurate in every way, including the turned solid walnut gear knob and racing green cockpit trim
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A passion project accurate in every way, including the turned solid walnut gear knob and racing green cockpit trim
The original Chevy 5.7-liter V8 powered the ultra-lightweight two-seater to become the world’s fastest accelerating road car in 1969
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The original Chevy 5.7-liter V8 powered the ultra-lightweight two-seater to become the world’s fastest accelerating road car in 1969
Engineers consulted the original workshop technicians to make every period detail accurate
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Engineers consulted the original workshop technicians to make every period detail accurate
View gallery - 8 images

It was a supercar ahead of its time, a harbinger of great things to come – and one of the rarest cars on the planet. Now a completely new model of Bruce McLaren’s first ever road car, the legendary M6GT of 1969, has been lovingly built by specialists.

The cream-white two-seat coupe is only the fourth M6GT ever constructed and unsurprisingly its first public appearance is one of the star attractions of this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

The original car featured all the ingredients that would define the McLaren brand over the next 60 years: an ultra-lightweight fiberglass and aluminum body with a tuned Chevy 5.7-liter V8. The 0-60 time was just 4.2 seconds – making it the fastest accelerating road car in the world at the time. It left anything from contemporary Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche trailing.

The cream white McLaren M6GT took 3,000 hours to build using original mods and drawings
The cream white McLaren M6GT took 3,000 hours to build using original mods and drawings

That’s why the reconstruction of a M6GT, using the original molds and tooling, is far more than a McLaren marketing exercise; it has emotional, historical and technical significance for the automotive world.

The M6GT was Bruce McLaren's passion project. It was his daily road car. When he tragically died in 1970, crashing in a high-speed test at the Goodwood circuit, the M6 project was immediately suspended. By building a brand-new, factory-certified fourth car, the modern company is symbolically finishing the job that their founder started.

For decades, we’ve all credited the 1992 McLaren F1 as the car that started McLaren's legacy. Rebuilding the M6GT serves as a reminder that McLaren's DNA started 25 years earlier. It bridges the gap between Bruce McLaren's track-dominating Can-Am racing program and the luxury supercars the company builds today.

Engineers consulted the original workshop technicians to make every period detail accurate
Engineers consulted the original workshop technicians to make every period detail accurate

The 3,000-hour build forced modern, computer-dependent engineers to work with old-school processes like using original, imperfect 1960s fiberglass body molds and hand-drawn specifications. They had to recruit aerospace craftsmen to manually install period-correct aluminum dome rivets.

The gear knob is hand-turned solid walnut to authentically match the original, while the racing seats are trimmed in custom period vinyl with stitched heat-seam detailing in a matching green tone. Scans of the windshield shape were sent to a specialist supplier in order to recreate the unique profile of the M6GT’s bespoke design.

A passion project accurate in every way, including the turned solid walnut gear knob and racing green cockpit trim
A passion project accurate in every way, including the turned solid walnut gear knob and racing green cockpit trim

McLaren Director Jon Simms said the process was a "spiritual education" for the team, teaching modern engineers how to innovate within the absolute minimalist, lightweight constraints of the 1960s.

The technical spec of the car is classic McLaren: a naturally aspirated, longitudinally mid-mounted Chevrolet Small-Block V8 modified by legendary American race engine tuner Al Bartz. He tweaked the 5.7-liter (350 cubic inch) unit to produce 370 bhp and a top speed of 165 mph (266 km/h).

A race-derived aluminum monocoque was riveted to steel bulkheads and the body panels were fiberglass. Suspension was double wishbones with coil-over dampers and an anti-roll bar up front; twin trailing arms with double wishbones at the rear. Brakes were 12-inch Girling ventilated discs all around.

It’s only the fourth M6GT ever built and makes its public debut at the Goodwood circuit this weekend, the site of Bruce McLaren’s tragic fatal crash a year after he started making the originals
It’s only the fourth M6GT ever built and makes its public debut at the Goodwood circuit this weekend, the site of Bruce McLaren’s tragic fatal crash a year after he started making the originals

It was about the same size as contemporary Porsche or Ferrari models but was way lighter, weighing just 800 kg (1,764 lb), almost half the weight of a modern McLaren that is supposedly a lightweight standard-bearer.

During the build, McLaren brought in original 1960s mechanics and designers who had worked with Bruce McLaren at the original workshop near Heathrow airport. The project became emotional with firsthand stories emerging like how a banana was used to trace out the curve of a body panel.

"The M6GT is the genesis of the McLaren road car story and Bruce McLaren used the first prototype as his own personal transport to attend meetings and racing events"
"The M6GT is the genesis of the McLaren road car story and Bruce McLaren used the first prototype as his own personal transport to attend meetings and racing events"

Bruce McLaren was a legendary New Zealand racing driver, engineer and designer regarded as one of the most brilliant, versatile minds in motorsport history, achieving rare success simultaneously as a world-class driver and a visionary constructor.

As an ill child he spent two bedridden years obsessing over the mechanical workings of cars at his parents' service station. By age 15, he was racing a modified Austins and at 22 became the youngest Formula 1 Grand Prix winner in history (a record that stood for 40 years). In 1963, just 26 years old, he founded Bruce McLaren Motor Racing which today is a global racing and manufacturing empire worth billions, and now one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

Source: McLaren

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AutomotiveMcLarenRacingGoodwoodRetroSupercars
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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