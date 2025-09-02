Mercedes-AMG GT XX covers Earth’s circumference in multi-record run

When Mercedes first unveiled its AMG GT XX concept with three axial-flux motors, it had enthusiasts drooling. Only one thing remained: proving its mettle. With more than two dozen world records under its belt, it’s safe to say the car has done just that.

The standout achievement is a new record for the greatest distance ever covered by an electric vehicle in 24 hours: 3,405 miles (5,479 km). This surpasses the previous record, set by Xpeng’s P7 by more than 930 miles (around 1,500 km).

But Mercedes didn’t stop at 24 hours. Over seven days and 13 hours, the battery-electric concept and a team of 17 drivers covered 24,901 miles (40,075 km) at the Nardò high-speed track in Italy, which is distance around the Earth at the equator.

Up to 900-kW fast chargers allowed the GT XX's battery to gain around 250 miles of range in just five minutes Mercedes-Benz

During the run, drivers maintained an average speed of 186 mph (300 km/h), stopping only to recharge before accelerating back onto the track. Two AMG GT XX cars began the attempt simultaneously and finished just 15 miles (25 km) apart.

The feat was carried out by 17 skilled drivers, all drawn from Mercedes-AMG's GT3 motorsport program, including Mercedes-Petronas F1’s George Russell. That level of experience proved crucial for managing the extreme speeds of a 1,341-hp car over long stretches. The drivers rotated in three shifts, with five on duty at a time for nearly eight hours each. Behind the scenes, more than 100 support staff handled charging logistics and everything else required to keep the record attempt running smoothly.

A total of 17 drivers from Mercedes-AMG's GT3 motorsport program, alongside over 100 support people made the record attempt possible Mercedes-Benz

The cars ran almost continuously, stopping only for up to 900-kW fast charges. To put that into perspective, the US limit for public EV charging is currently 350 kW. At 900 kW, the GT XX can recover about 250 miles (402 km) of range in just five minutes.

Alongside the 24-hour benchmark, the GT XX also set endurance records at 12, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144, and 168 hours, as well as new distance milestones at 2,000, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000, 20,000, and 25,000 km.

Mercedes-AMG Chairman Michael Schiebe called the run proof that “our drive system must be convincing across the board,” adding that production vehicles will deliver a “genuine AMG – no ifs, no buts.”

The AMG GT XX is powered by three axial-flux motors developed by Mercedes subsidiary Yasa. Together they deliver more than 1,341 hp to the wheels, with two rear motors each supported by their own inverter to provide the bulk of the output, and the front motor supplying additional power on demand.

Along with the 24-hour record, the GT XX set a slew of other records Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes hasn’t disclosed the GT XX’s battery capacity, but the pack is composed of cylindrical NCMA cells inside a laser-welded aluminum shell, cooled with a non-conductive lubricant to enable rapid recharging.

Don’t expect this concept car to reach production in its current form. However, it previews the upcoming AMG.EA battery-electric platform. The first production model based on this platform, the AMG C590, is expected to arrive next year.

Source: Mercedes-Benz