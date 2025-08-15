The world’s first semi-solid-state battery-powered EV is an unlikely car

When it comes to electric vehicles, there's always a race to be first. It was only a matter of time until we got the first production EV with a semi-solid-state battery.

But here's the thing: many folks would have imagined that car to be a futuristic modern marvel with sharp lines and god-knows-what electronics on board. Least of all, you’d be hard-pressed to have found someone who would have thought it would be an MG. But here we are, and we are not too far away from the car’s official release, too!

The battery tech will find its way onto a special version of the MG4 crossover hatchback. Called the Anxin Edition, the special model will be powered by a manganese-based lithium-ion battery with cells supplied by SAIC-backed Suzhou QingTao Power Technology, instead of the usual lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery.

The MG4's semi-solid-state battery is expected to perform better in cold weather and offer some of the benefits of an all-out solid-state battery, even though its energy density is comparable to typical lithium-ion designs MIIT

Yup, that’s the same Chinese-based SAIC that owns MG Motors. As reported by Car News China, the new trim came to light as a result of regulatory filings with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

For those of you who aren't privy to this industry, let me tell you why it’s such a big deal. You see, solid-state batteries promise faster charging times, more thermal safety, improved cold-weather performance, higher energy density, and longer overall battery life, as well as the ability to withstand full charge/discharge cycles.

That said, the MG4 sports a semi-solid-state battery. So even though its energy density is comparable to typical lithium-ion designs, it’s still expected to perform better in cold weather and offer some of the benefits of an all-out solid-state battery.

Per regulatory filings with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the EV is expected to debut this September MIIT

If this were a truly solid-state design, it would feature a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid or semi-liquid one, and it would have no anode at all, resulting in a significant weight reduction. Sadly, at this point, there are no details regarding battery size or range. However, the semi-solid-state-battery version of the MG4 is likely to have the same front electric motor as the LFP-equipped vehicles, which generates 161 hp.

The filings indicate that the special edition trim will carry similar design cues as the existing MG4, including the headlamp clusters and a segmented lower intake with honeycomb detailing. From the side, you can spot the car's signature long wheelbase and short overhangs, two touches meant to maximize interior space and handling capability.

The current MG4 costs between 73,800 and 105,800 yuan (approximately US$10,272 to $14,727) and comes with two LFP battery capacities: 42.8 kWh and 53.9 kWh. Expected to debut in September of this year, the Anxin Edition's battery technology is projected to offer an increased capacity (and range), but it will likely come at a higher cost.

The current MG4 costs between 73,800 and 105,800 yuan (approximately US$10,272 to $14,727) MG Motors

But keep this in mind: MG isn't the only one working on solid-state batteries – most EV manufacturers are doing likewise. It’s just the first one to get a production version out. We’re likely to see a rise in cars coming with this battery tech at the turn of next year.

Via: Car News China