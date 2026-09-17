Small, spry solar-roofed tractor looks to replace diesel

For small-scale farmers, diesel is a recurring headache. A bill that swings with global oil prices and never really goes away. Battery power has been pitched as the fix for years, but it's barely made a dent in the tractor market. GoSun thinks it has found a way to close that gap using an energy source most farms already have in steady supply, sunlight.

GosSn, the American company known for solar cookers, portable fridges, and off-grid water purifiers, has unveiled the Moonrider 27: a compact 4x4 electric tractor built by Moonrider in India and distributed by GoSun across North America. Rated at 27 horsepower (about 20 kW), it's aimed squarely at everyday farm chores like mowing, tilling and hauling – the kind of work that has traditionally meant firing up a diesel engine.

The tractor's standout feature is an optional 1,100-watt solar roof that trickle-charges the battery both while the machine is working and while it sits parked outside. The panel array doubles as a sunshade for the driver. GoSun is careful to frame this as a supplement rather than the primary charging method: when a faster top-up is needed, the Moonrider 27 can simply be plugged into a standard electrical outlet.

Electric Tractor: GoSun Moonrider 27

Ditching the combustion engine also strips out a chunk of routine maintenance: oil filters, air intakes, and exhaust systems all become unnecessary. And because there's no exhaust to speak of, the tractor doesn't expose animals or workers to combustion fumes.

GoSun says the Moonrider 27 will reach the market by early 2027, with reservations already open on its website. The starting price is US$19,995, a figure the company is pitching as competitive with similarly sized diesel tractors. It's worth noting that there's no independently verified data yet on real-world range, charging times, or how operating costs actually stack up against diesel.

"At GoSun, our vision has always been to build solutions that allow people to live, work, and thrive off the grid using the power of the sun," said Patrick Sherwin, the company's founder and CEO. "Small-scale farming and property management have relied on noisy, costly diesel utility vehicles for far too long. With our new All-Electric Tractor, we are empowering farmers and land managers to literally work on sunshine – reducing operational costs while protecting the soil and air. Electric tractors are a key part of the future of farming."

GoSun's optional solar roof unfolds into wing-like panels rated at 1,100 watts GoSun

The Moonrider 27 isn't the first tractor to wear a solar roof – a handful of alternatives are already on the market. The Dutch E-Horse, built by Machinefabriek Boessenkool, is a lighter tractor for towing farm implements (plows, tillers, and similar attachments) that can add eight to twelve solar panels to its roof, claiming six to eight hours of runtime for tasks like weeding and seeding, though it costs a steep €99,500 (~US$115k).

At the other end of the spectrum, the American e2T from Renewables is a two-wheel electric tractor for small farms with a 5-kWh battery, starting around $7,500 (plus $1,900 for an optional 550-watt solar canopy). In Malawi, the Aftrak project takes a different tack entirely: a microtractor powered by solar microgrids (small, localized power networks not tied to a national grid), aimed at cooperatives and smallholders without reliable grid access, estimated at $3,500 per unit plus roughly $1,500 for solar panels.

Fully electric tractors still account for less than 1% of sales in the world's major farming markets, but industry forecasts point to faster growth ahead. For now, the Moonrider 27 stands out on price and ambition, though the diversity of approaches on display suggests there won't be a single winning formula. Farmers who want to ditch diesel entirely – and want their tractor's roof to do more than throw shade – will likely choose whichever solar-electric setup fits their scale and geography.

Source: GoSun

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