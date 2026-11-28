Do you remember making engine noises as a kid when you'd push a toy car across the floor? Porsche's forthcoming all-electric 718 Boxster does that too, with the recorded howl of a six-cylinder boxer engine and seven gear changes that are all software. The power is real, though. With 62 mph (100 km/h) coming up in under three seconds, it should be the quickest Boxster Porsche has ever made.

Porsche shared details on its new Boxster, saying the development is "on the home straight." The company calls it its first all-electric two-door sports car, and the production version, built at Porsche's main plant in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart, will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2027.

The fake gearbox is called E-Shift, and Porsche already added it to the Taycan this year. The system allows drivers to change gears at the push of a button, making the car behave as if it has a seven-speed PDK, Porsche's dual-clutch automatic (the Taycan gets eight). Drivers can let it shift on its own or use the paddles behind the steering wheel. On the Taycan, Porsche says each shift briefly reduces the motor's push and then restores it, so you feel a little kick like a real gearbox.

Development stories 718 Boxster | Episode 1: The concept

That would normally take up time, but Porsche says the Boxster gets a burst of extra torque on each shift so it's just as quick with E-Shift on or off. If you turn it off, the paddles select between three levels of regenerative braking, which slows the car and tops up the battery when you lift off.

The sound is from the 981-generation Boxster GTS (an earlier version of the car with a real six-cylinder engine). Porsche isn't the first company to do this. Hyundai gave the Ioniq 5 N fake gear changes in 2023, and Dodge's electric Charger Daytona plays a synthetic exhaust note through what it calls the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.

Not everyone has bought into it. Road & Track's Zac Palmer, who drove a prototype recently, says the illusion breaks down with the roof off, when the wind drowns out the speakers. "It's fake. I could tell straightaway," he writes. Still, he says he had far more fun with E-Shift on, and the sound helped him find his braking points on the track.

Cold-weather testing went as low as -22 °F (-30 °C) Porsche

Under the skin, Porsche has tried hard to keep the Boxster feeling like a Boxster. Instead of placing the 800-volt battery under the floor, as most EVs do, the design puts the pack right behind the seats, where the engine used to be. Porsche calls this the E-Core layout, and it lets the driver sit low and puts 40% of the weight on the front axle and 60% on the rear, the same split traditional mid-engined sports cars use. Every version of the electric Boxster will be rear-wheel drive, the company says.

Many of the chassis parts come from the 911, including the steering, based on that of the 911 Carrera GTS. And rear-axle steering is available on a 718 for the first time, too.

Porsche says this will be the most powerful 718 ever, with a top speed of over 155 mph (250 km/h). For comparison, the gas-powered 718 Spyder RS takes 3.4 seconds to 62 mph.

The battery sits where the engine was, putting 60% of the weight at the rear Porsche

However, Porsche hasn't said how much power the car makes, how big the battery is, how far it goes on a charge or what the price will be. For now, it has only said the car will weigh about the same as the current 911 Cabriolet models with the T-Hybrid powertrain.

The 718 Boxster prototypes have covered nearly 2.5 million miles (4 million km) in more than 20 countries and survived temperatures ranging from -22 °F (-30 °C) in Sweden to 124 °F (51 °C) in Death Valley. Two-time World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl is among those who've driven one. "The 718 Boxster gives you more feedback than I've ever experienced with any other all-electric car," he says.

Source: Porsche