Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Elantra and Elantra Hybrid at the Los Angeles Automobility show. The cars feature a new Art of Steel design, advanced technology, and added passenger space.

The 2027 Hyundai Elantra remains a compact sedan mainstay for the brand, and is one of its longest-running nameplates. The all-new design has a more muscular look and a larger interior thanks to an expansion of its wheelbase, adding 1.2 inches (3 cm) and an overall lengthening of the car by 3.4 inches (8.6 cm). This expands interior space, giving dimensions closer to the midsize segment inside without leaving the compact segment behind.

Powering the 2027 gasoline model Elantra is a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder that outputs 147 horsepower (108 kW). A variable transmission, which Hyundai calls its Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with Shiftronic, sends power to the front wheels. The updated engine adds thermal management, oil delivery improvements, and a modified ignition for a better stop-start experience. The IVT has a wider ratio range and reduced internal friction to improve operation. Hyundai is targeting 35 mpg (6.7 l/100km) combined with this internal combustion design. Final EPA certifications have not yet been announced.

For the 2028 model year, Hyundai will introduce the Elantra Hybrid.

Hyundai's new Art of Steel design is visually more muscular Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Utilizing a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine, electric motor, and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, the new Elantra Hybrid will improve fuel efficiency to 53 mpg (5.3 l/100km) combined. Total system output will be 155 horsepower (114 kW). Much of that improvement comes thanks to the higher motor output, which increases from 32 to 45 kW. Similarly, the high-voltage battery increases to 1.49 kWh (versus 1.32). The system is further enhanced by Hyundai's new Smart Regenerative Braking 3.0, which is also featured in the new Genesis hybrid models (likewise unveiled at AutomobilityLA 2026).

Technology enhancements include a new Stay Mode for the hybrid model, which allows comfort features (HVAC, seat heating/cooling, etc.) to remain running for up to 30 minutes when parked. Both Elantra models will feature Hyundai's new Pleos Connect infotainment system and connectivity platform, built on the Android Automotive OS. A 12.9-inch display is standard. A new Gleo AI advanced digital voice assistant will be available for the new Elantra as well.

The 2027 Hyundai Elantra gasoline models see powertrain and fuel economy improvements Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Both the Elantra and the Elantra Hybrid will be available in the US with three trim level options. Hyundai says it will announce pricing and full specifications for each model closer to launch. The 2027 Hyundai Elantra on-sale dates for North America have not yet been announced.

Source: Hyundai