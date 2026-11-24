The Los Angeles Auto Show takes place every year at the Los Angeles Convention Center downtown, featuring open lobby displays, two main halls of manufacturer booths, and side rooms dedicated to specialty automotive restorations and clubs.

I traveled to LA from Wyoming assuming that the late fall cold weather would be replaced with sunny Hollywood glory. Instead it rained and there was a small earthquake. The auto show is indoors, though, so there was that.

Entering the convention center, visitors are immediately greeted by a display from the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Just behind that sits a line of vintage VW Transporter vans (aka the "VW Bus") from the personal collection of comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

For me, the 2026 LA Auto Show's press day was dominated by new model unveilings from Genesis and Hyundai, which showcased the new G80 and GV80 Hybrids and the all-new Elantra, respectively. As with most auto shows, however, media day unveilings are only a small part of the overall experience. Auto shows like this give potential buyers a chance to kick tires, open doors without sales pressure, and cross-examine competing models without interference. They are also a gathering ground for manufacturers, car clubs, enthusiasts, and thrill-seekers vying for attention.

Acura, for example, brought the NEXERA Vision concept to offer a glimpse into the company's future.

Chevrolet's booth features a cutaway of the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Chevrolet, for its part, displayed an array of crate engines on racks alongside a cutaway of the new Corvette Grand Sport.

Stellantis – representing Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram – took up a massive portion of the show floor with vehicles ranging from the tiny Fiat 500 and Topolino to heavy-duty Ram trucks. Along the back wall, the Jeep Experience drew crowds by taking passengers on rides over steep obstacles and high ramps.

Opposite the Jeep displays in the neighboring hall, Ford offered a similar thrill with a Bronco test track alongside a virtual batting cage for baseball fans. Nearby, Honda showcased the Civic Type R and the Cube, plying passersby with coffee being served out of the latter.

Hyundai showed off new wares including a Palisade posed on rocks and robots boxing in a ring, while its luxury division, Genesis, drew crowds with the fabulous new G90 SUV and a bright orange GV60 Magma.

Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

At the center of the hall sat an overlanding display where outfitters showed off gear and accessories for off-road camping, dominated by a classic Jeep Forward Control rigged with a rooftop tent and an integrated kitchen. Nearby, Subaru leaned into its signature combination of outdoor lifestyles and puppies, flanked by a specially made Brat built for the Hoonigan team.

Toyota, meanwhile, leaned into a dinosaur theme alongside a massive lineup of cars and trucks surrounding its Gazoo Racing booth, while Volkswagen rounded out the main displays with the new Atlas and Jetta GLI. Outside the main manufacturer booths, brands like Porsche and Tesla also had their latest machines on display.

Check out all the pics in our gallery.

The 2026 LA Auto Show runs through November 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.