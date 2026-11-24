Genesis has unveiled its next-generation hybrid system with a liquid-cooled battery design. The global debut of the G80 Hybrid and the North American debut of the GV80 Hybrid happened at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.

AutomobilityLA was an unusually quiet event for 2026, with just two major vehicle unveilings, including the G80 Hybrid and Hyundai's new Elantra. Both the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV were uncovered at LA as 2027 models featuring Hyundai Motor Group's next-generation hybrid system.

The G80 Hybrid and GV80 Hybrid (shown) both come with all-wheel drive as standard Genesis

The new hybrid system features a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission embedded with an electric motor for a total system output of 347 horsepower (255 kW) and with torque output equal to the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that is the premium engine in the G80 and GV80. Fuel efficiency is 24% better with the hybrid on the SUV and 30% better on the sedan, Genesis says. With improved efficiency comes longer ranges between fill ups, with both the sedan and SUV having a driving range of more than 500 miles (805 km). No plug-in required.

The seven-speed automatic transmission and electric motor provide all-wheel drive as standard and are also capable of allowing for adjustable regenerative braking. This allows the driver to choose how aggressive the braking regen acts, tuning braking response to the driver's preference. Settings include manual choices and a Smart setting that adjusts braking automatically to match driving conditions.

Interiors for the G80 Hybrid and GV80 Hybrid (shown) remain the same in luxury and space Genesis

The G80 Hybrid and GV80 Hybrid models are set apart from their gasoline-only counterparts with a 3-dimensional G-Matrix inlay in the front grille, new and exclusive wheel designs, and new exterior color options. New interior two-tone and Nappa leather options are also available for the hybrid models.

Genesis has promised more details about pricing, specifications, and market availability for the GV80 Hybrid and G80 Hybrid models closer to their launch in early 2027.

Source: Genesis