After more than two decades in the making, Pirelli is gearing up to bring its Cyber Tyre tech to production vehicles that don't cost an arm and a leg.

To quickly catch you up, Cyber Tyre (yup, we're going to go with British spelling on this one) sees a tiny 0.4-oz (13-g) Bluetooth Low Energy device – embedded in each tire's inner liner – use MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensor technology to read what's happening to the rubber, as well as road conditions, and beam it to your vehicle's computer.

That informs the car to adjust ABS, traction control, and driving assistance features in real time so you're safer behind the wheel.

Cyber™ Tyre | The Tyre That Talks to the Car

Your car already has ways to apply these based on how fast you're going. But with more precise data about what sort of rubber it's running on, as well as tire temperature and pressure, it can engage them more accurately. That means better braking, stronger grip on wet roads, and even reduced tire wear in the long run.

Pirelli's been developing this for use on performance cars from Pagani, McLaren, and Aston Martin models recently. It's now brought Cyber Tyre over to the US, and demoed it at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway before kicking off domestic production.

With 852 hp on board, the Pagani Utopia Roadster needs all the handling and braking assistance it can get – and that's where Cyber Tyre data comes in Pirelli

The good people at Car and Driver got a taste of it in the cockpit of two Mercedes-AMG GT63 S sedans this week, and experienced different traction control configurations on the same car and rubber, all thanks to Cyber Tyre data. The team also reported a stopping distance improvement of roughly 3 ft (0.9 m) when braking from 65 mph (104 km/h).

Pirelli also claims its tech can help your car's Electronic Stability Control system understand where it can find grip when it's zipping through rain-soaked roads, so you can swerve to avoid obstacles and stay on the road more easily.

These features should enhance your vehicle's ability to keep you safe while driving as you change tires over its lifespan, and use it in different weather conditions as the seasons change. That's over and above what the car's already tuned to do using fresh factory-fitted tires when it rolls off the assembly line.

The Cyber Tyre has been in the works for ages. Pirelli bought the patent for this tire monitoring system from design firm Fioravanti back in 2006. In 2019, it demoed the Cyber Tyre concept, fitting sensors in the tires of an Audi A8 and driving it on the roof a shopping mall that had been turned into a test track.

In 2024, Pirelli inked a deal with Bosch to build out the system further. This was trialed extensively with a firebreathing Pagani Utopia Roadster, whose 6.0-liter V12 made a whopping 852 hp.

Pagani Utopia Roadster and Pirelli Cyber™ Tyre: 1,500 km Road Trip

What's especially neat about the sensor is that it's designed to withstand extreme heat and cold inside your tire, as well as the g-forces it's subjected to at high speeds. Car and Driver noted that the battery inside each one is meant to outlast the tire it's installed in; that's possible thanks to the sensor's ability to go into a low-power mode when not in use.

Beyond your car, Cyber Tyre's sensor data can also be combined with that of onboard camera systems to deliver road condition data. When collected from several vehicles, that could help inform road maintenance agencies about which stretches need work in their area.

The lightweight sensor lives in the inner liner of your tire, beaming stats like tire temperature and pressure to your vehicle's systems in real time Pirelli

With stateside demos in the bag, Pirelli is set to begin manufacturing sensor-equipped tires soon at its facility in Rome, Georgia. The company's investing over a billion dollars as it ramps up production capacity to 6 million car tires per year by 2033 – a number of which will have Cyber Tire tech built in.

A bunch of these are expected to appear in mainstream vehicles in 2028, when production is slated to begin. The age of talking tires is nearly upon us.

Source: Pirelli