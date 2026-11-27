The world champion of small cars has pulled the covers off its first global compact electric vehicle during an online world premiere this week. The Suzuki Motor Corporation revived its Ignis name for a cute little EV that will be Europe’s smallest car when it goes on sale next year. And if it ever gets to America, it would undercut the current motoring minnow, the Fiat 500e, by more than two inches.

The Ignis may be extremely small – but it’s set to make a huge impact globally.

Why? Because quietly, without the marketing trumpets everyone else uses, Suzuki has become the leading provider of small cars on the planet. It has sold an extraordinary 91 million cars in its history… and every single one has been small.

So the latest one, a super compact four-seat electric runabout, is about to become a major sight in cities all over the world.

Suzuki launched the Ignis at an online only event earlier this week Suzuki

Here’s what Suzuki has come up with: its an uprating of the domestic Japanese e-Sky that uses an electric motor, inverter and reduction gears squeezed into a single lightweight eAxle. That front-mounted unit produces 90 hp (67 kW) and 98 lb.ft (133 Nm) of torque. In classic Suzuki style, the 26-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack prioritizes long service life and lower manufacturing costs over performance or long-haul range.

The e-Sky achieves 193 miles (310 km) on Japan's gentler urban test cycle. Its 6.4 miles per kWh make it Japan's most energy-efficient electric passenger vehicle. European outlets like AutoExpress expect the slightly taller, heavier Ignis to be closer to the Honda Super-N's 128-mile (206-km) WLTP rating. The third member of the new class of micro urban EVs, the Renault Twingo E-Tech stretches to 163 miles (263 km) on the WLTP.

As with the rivals, Suzuki’s setup supports 50-kW DC fast charging for quick top-ups alongside a regenerative-hydraulic braking system and an electric brake booster.

The compact dimensions, quick charging and low costs mean the Ignis is going to become a familiar sight in urban streets the world over Suzuki

Physical dimensions are its defining character. The Ignis measures 140.6 in (3,570 mm) long, 61.6 in (1,565 mm) wide, and 64.4 in (1,635 mm) tall on a 96.9-in (2,460-mm) wheelbase. Curb weight is just 2,381 lb (1,080 kg), making it one of the lightest four-seat electric cars on the road. A minimum turning radius of 14.8 ft (4.5 m) allows the hatchback to pivot effortlessly, even in congested alleys. Inside, the upright cabin seats four adults and incorporates recycled seat fabrics sourced from Suzuki dealerships across Japan.

All this clever packaging stems directly from Japan's strict kei-car category. Kei cars are a uniquely Japanese class of micro-vehicles restricted to 133.9 in (3,400 mm) in length and capped in engine output to qualify for major tax and insurance breaks.

Automakers push the wheels to the corners and build tall, boxy roofs to maximize interiors within that tiny footprint. Suzuki widened and lengthened the e-Sky slightly for the global Ignis, for extra crash-structure and road presence.

Suzuki is a master at packaging small cars: The Ignis is tiny but has plenty of room for four Suzuki

American motorists won’t realize that Suzuki is stepping into a fierce micro-EV battleground, particularly in Europe. Its closest ideological rival is also a kei-car, the Honda Super-N. The Honda is an inch longer and 37lb heavier.

Renault is attacking the same sub-$25,000 segment with the retro-styled Twingo that’s a garganutuan nine inches longer than the Ignis.

Which will win? The Honda has playful sportiness with simulated gear shifts and fake engine sounds and the Renault has chic cute nostalgia. Suzuki, as it always has done, offers pure, functional pragmatism. Perhaps the three-way battle will be decided purely on final pricing. Observers expect the Ignis to target £16,000 to £18,500 ($20,500 to $24,000) when it launches early next year, undercutting the Honda but not the Renault.

But no-one is underestimating Suzuki these days. Its boxy micro-SUVs and budget hatchbacks lack Honda's sporting polish, yet dominate cities throughout the world, particularly in developing markets. For example, Suzuki already controls an amazing 40% of India's massive car market through Maruti Suzuki.

That volume pushed Suzuki past Honda earlier this year, to become Japan's second-largest automaker behind Toyota, with an amazing 1.82 million global sales between April and September alone.

Americans may never see the Ignis… but the likely $20,000 starting price for a four-seat EV will sound very tempting Suzuki

American drivers will sadly watch this small-car revolution from the sidelines. Suzuki exited the US automotive market in 2012, and federal crash regulations alongside an American appetite for massive pickup trucks keep kei-derived EVs off US highways. Fans of miniature Japanese utility still miss quirky icons like the gorgeous gas-powered Suzuki Jimny, which remains forbidden fruit in North America. Meanwhile the electric Ignis proves across Europe, Asia, and emerging markets that downsizing remains the smartest way to make electric mobility genuinely affordable.

Source: Suzuki