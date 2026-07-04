Honda's adorable Super-N kei car lands in the West for about $25,000

Japan's famed kei cars were born out of the country's post-war need for affordable, practical transportation. Strict limits on dimensions and engine size translated into generous tax breaks, making car ownership attainable for millions.

Times changed, but these pint-sized runabouts evolved from an economic necessity into a cultural icon. Today, they're celebrated not just for their thrift, but for proving that small cars can have enormous personality – a trait Honda is now hoping will resonate far beyond Japan's borders.

That’s right, Honda’s Super-N has been launched in Europe, with pricing starting from £18,995 (around US$25,000). Other than being positioned as an affordable, "fun" alternative in the small EV class, this might just turn out to be a turning point for Honda, which, as you may recall, recently reported its first annual loss since becoming a publicly traded company.

The Super-N gets 64 hp (47 kW) peak power, which can go up to 94 hp (70 kW) in "Boost” mode Honda

You might also recall that Honda announced it was pulling the plug on some of its most aspirational projects: the 0 Series EVs, as well as the Acura RSX EV. That makes the introduction of the Super-N to the West even more substantial.

Now, the last time we covered the car, we didn't have much intel on our hands. Not now, though… thankfully.

Starting with the motor and the battery: a small, front-mounted e-Axle motor produces 64 hp (47 kW) in ordinary driving mode and up to 94 hp (70 kW) in a special "Boost” mode. The same mode enables a 0 to 62-mph (100-km/h) time of 10 seconds, as opposed to 14.5 seconds in regular mode.

What about the battery? It sports a 29.6-kWh lithium-ion unit that can be recharged to 80% via a 50-kW DC supply in just 30 minutes. It gets a cumulative range of 128 miles (206 km) under WLTP, but Honda does add that the battery also offers an "urban" range of 199 miles (320 km) WLTP. That is far more relevant considering that’s where the little EV will probably spend much of its time.

Cumulative WLTP range of 128 miles, "urban" WLTP range of 199 miles Honda

And for typical city runabouts, it’s perfectly sized with its 141.7-inch (3.59-m) length, 61.9-inch (1.57-m) width, and a weight of 2,418 lb (1,097 kg). Those dimensions are meant to provide small-sized practicality, easy handling, and above all, just the ideal introduction to electric driving that represents Honda's "joy of driving" philosophy, per the carmaker.

Honda’s hot hatch from the 1980s, the City Turbo II, clearly served as the inspiration for the Super-N. The broad stance, "purposeful" aero ducts, and flared wheel arches are all really nice touches. Not to forget, that short wheelbase will make it easier to take on bumps.

And even with that small exterior footprint, the Super-N still manages to optimize cabin space, all thanks to Honda's "Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum" design philosophy. For starters, it features Honda’s popular ‘Magic Seats’, which let you fold the rear seats both up and down.

With the seats up, you get a maximum capacity of 5.7 cubic feet (162 L) of vertical luggage space in the backseat. And when they’re down, that space increases to 34.1 cubic feet (967 L).

Buttons! A whole lot of them! Honda

In the front, the Super-N sports bolstered seats to offer increased comfort. Other things like the ‘cool blue’ ambient lighting all around the dashboard are neat touches as well. But what got me appreciating that interior straight away was… buttons. A whole host of tactile, no-nonsense buttons!

Speaking of buttons, there’s a very interesting “Boost” button on the steering wheel that will get your attention straight away. That’s the button that enables the “Boost” mode I talked about earlier, which helps deliver more power almost instantly.

What it also does is turn on Active Sound Control, a piped-in combustion engine simulation which Honda claims is a mix of the sound of an Integra Type R and the City Turbo. But perhaps even more intriguingly, it initiates a simulated "gearshift" mode. No kidding!

It might feel gimmicky to some, but then there will be others for whom Honda’s gone a step further to make the experience of driving an EV more authentic.

The Super-N has launched in the UK for £18,995 Honda

It just debuted in the UK with a starting price of £18,995, effectively making it one of the cheapest EVs around, and perhaps the most fun. Now, I don’t see the Super-N being anyone’s only car—unless you’ve just turned 18 or prefer not to wrestle bigger cars around tight city streets.

It will most certainly be that second, fun-looking car for most people, who’d only take it out for city runs. Anything more, and you’re looking for trouble with the Super-N’s range.

Source: Honda