Honda's Super EV compact SUV concept makes camouflaged Goodwood debut

Who knew the day would come when we’d witness a boxy, hatch/SUV crossover from Honda ripping it up at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed? Well, that day is upon us.

That’s Honda’s way of making a dynamic global debut for its upcoming Super EV concept. It has long been spied undergoing several tests across the UK; this time, however, Honda took to the global event to reveal a camouflaged version of the car, which was seen going up a 1.16-mile (1.856-km) hill climb course that runs through the expansive Goodwood estates.

Designed as an A-segment compact EV, take it as a much-deserved successor to the Honda e, which was discontinued in 2023. The company is confident the Super EV Concept will offer an “uplifting, heart-pounding driving experience.”

First things first, Honda hasn't revealed much official data or specification just yet. But purely judging from the photos, the EV sure looks intriguing.

Its boxy, upright form is almost identical to Honda's N-One, a kei car with a vintage design, except, of course, the electric powertrain and some styling touches. But thankfully, it is intended to be a global model, as compared to the N-One, which was a Japanese-only car.

It should be the same size as the N-One at 133.7 inches (3,395 mm) long, and I reckon it would make a good competitor to the electric Mini Cooper and Fiat 500e. Not that there’s much to make of it from the teased graphics, the grille is completely closed off, while the LED headlights are circular now.

I can also see bulging fenders and a short hood as we move further back. Additionally, the concept features a relatively flat roof, thin pillars, and an upright windscreen – all highlights of a compact SUV. But that’s all I can decipher.

Battery, performance, and the other hardware are all under wraps for now. Honda’s tight-lipped press release says the car “realizes both practical usability and the 'joy of driving' only Honda can offer.”

But here's the most juicy bit – after the EV debuted at Goodwood, Honda unveiled the first teaser render of the production model. Sure, there's still not much to gather from the photo; all I can spot is an additional port on the right alongside the charging port on the left. What that is for is unclear as of now.

Honda has confirmed that the car will be called the N-ONE e:. There’s a September debut date set, which likely indicates a major reveal at the IAA Mobility event in Munich that same month.

Honda's current EV efforts in the United States are concentrated on the release of its first "0 Series" models, which include the Afeela 1, the first product of the Sony Honda Mobility joint venture, a crossover that revives the Acura RSX name using the same hardware, plus an SUV and sedan that were previewed earlier this year at CES.

I’m not too sure if Honda will bring the Super EV stateside, at least this year. There’s no denying that there would be some people whose interest would be piqued, but the overall market would be too niche for the carmaker to enter. But you never know.

Source: Honda