Porsche goes all-in with three new 911 Carrera all-wheel-drive models

If there's one carmaker that has the ability to milk its star product, it has to be Porsche. There are so many variants of its 911 Carrera, that it’s almost impossible to tell them apart unless you're a car nerd. Now, that list is set to get even bigger for 2026.

Porsche is bringing back the all-wheel-drive 4S grade for the 911 Carrera coupe, Carrera cabriolet, and Targa models for the new model year. With this addition, the German carmaker now offers six AWD 911 variants, a specification that has been a fan favorite for a long time.

All of these 4S models sport the 473-hp twin-turbo flat-six engine that powers the rest of the Carrera S series. But there's a catch – there is no manual gearbox available, and that's because the engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (PDK) for all trim models.

That power output, as you might have realized, is 30 horsepower more than that of the previous version. This is in part due to the 911 Turbo's improved intercooler design. However, the torque split on the 4S models, like all Porsches with a traction-management (PTM) system, is rear-biased by default but can deliver additional power to the front axle when required.

Porsche emphasizes that the new 4S can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 3.1 seconds when using the launch-control system offered with the Sport Chrono package. Top speed is rated at 191 mph (308 km/h). The Chevrolet C8 Corvette, for comparison, is a tad faster at 2.8 seconds, with a 193-mph (312-km/h) top speed. But you don’t merely choose a car for its on-paper specs, right? Least of all, not a 911 Carrera!

Taking a look at the hardware next, the new 4S models' front differentials feature an electromechanically-operated clutch and are water-cooled, just like their predecessors. Also carried over are some key components like the dampers, sport-tuned exhaust, and brakes from that model.

Speaking of brakes, the 911 Carrera 4S gets 408-mm front disc brakes and 380-mm rear disc brakes – the same as the Carrera S and GTS variants. Rear-wheel steering is an optional feature for the Coupe and Cabriolet, while it comes standard on the Targa. Additionally offered as options are Porsche's sport suspension pack, which reduces the ride height by 0.39 inches (10 mm), and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) for even better stopping prowess.

Significant improvements have been made to the standard equipment, which now includes wireless phone charging, matrix LED headlights, and leather upholstery. 20/21-inch staggered-fitment Carrera S wheels are carried over, albeit with an updated design. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and a sports exhaust system are also retained.

Rear seats are standard on the leather-upholstered interior of the Targa and Cabriolet, but not the coupe. But if you were to configure a rear seat system in the Coupe, it would come at no additional charge. The Light Design Package, lane departure warning, automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors with an integrated rain sensor, and power folding exterior mirrors with surround lighting are also standard.

Official pricing hasn't been released yet, with deliveries set to begin later this year. So, it's more or less an estimation at this point. Per Car and Driver, the Carrera 4S coupe will likely be priced around US$156K, the Carrera 4S cabriolet at $170K, and the Targa 4S at $171K. Take those price estimations with a pinch of salt, though.

The introduction of new models expands the current 911 portfolio now to 17 cars: six Carrera coupes, six Cabriolets, two Targa models, two GT3 versions, and the 1970s-inspired 911 Spirit 70. You’ve got to ask this question at some point – how many 911s are too many?

Source: Porsche