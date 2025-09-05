Porsche is bringing wireless EV charging to production

Porsche has brought a fluorescent-painted prototype to Internationale Automobil Ausstellung (IAA) Mobility to showcase inductive EV charging. The production-ready system will be an option on a new, all-electric version of the Porsche Cayenne.

The Cayenne Electric will debut later in 2025 as a 2026 model year offering. Its wireless charging system will be available sometime in 2026 to European markets before rolling out globally.

Porsche's series production system consists of a wireless charging receiver unit located underneath the vehicle between its front wheels, which pairs with an 11-kW charging system base plate that resides in a parking space. That space is usually inside the vehicle owner's garage.

The One-Box base unit is self-contained, requiring nothing but a power supply cable. No other mounting hardware is needed. The base plate also includes a motion detector and foreign object detection. So a wandering pet or items accidentally left on the charge plate will not be exposed to the electromagnetic field.

The Porsche Wireless Charging system on the vehicle and the One-Box start communicating once they are within close proximity to one another. As the Cayenne is pulled over the plate, a special surround-view camera system on the car's infotainment system will guide the driver to the optimal parking position for charging. Once the driver places the vehicle in park and sets the parking brake (usually automated with the transmission in park), the charging process begins. The vehicle lowers itself automatically to the optimal distance (about 6 inches / 15.2 cm) and begins charging.

The My Porsche app can be used to control and monitor the charging process, vehicle preconditioning, and so forth, just as with standard plug-in AC charging.

Porsche plans to add the inductive charging system to other electric vehicles in its lineup after the Cayenne EV's launch.

Source: Porsche