Review: 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S is a bit like a bootleg bourbon

The Wagoneer S marks a bold leap for Jeep as the brand’s first full-electric model for US buyers. Jeep doesn’t seem shy about it. Its greatest downsides are not electric, but are problems it shares with Wagoneer models on the whole.



At a glance

Not an adventure Jeep, but a luxury one instead

Good real-world returns for range and charging

Solid design overall and good drive appeal on the road

One of the most subtle but telling design changes for the Wagoneer S versus the other Wagoneer models is up front. The iconic seven-slot grille is illuminated, signaling that this isn’t your grandfather’s Wagoneer. The overall silhouette is more aerodynamic and sleek than the traditional boxy SUV shape. You get curves, a lower roofline, and flush door handles – all hints that Jeep wanted this SUV to play in a more contemporary, perhaps even upscale EV-crossover sandbox.

These are all signs that point towards the true purpose of the Wagoneer S and its other Wagoneer model siblings. This isn’t an off-road, mud-bogging, mountain-climbing SUV. It’s a luxury drive that happens to say “Jeep” on it. Well-balanced on the road, cushioned in every way, and definitely not what one would call “rugged.” One doesn’t buy this Jeep for adventure. At least, not adventure in the dirt. This is a bougie Jeep.

The interior of the Wagoneer S is well-designed and extremely comfortable, with screens that aren't competing for attention Jeep

Under the skin, the Wagoneer S packs serious EV hardware: two electric motors, all-wheel drive, and a substantial 94-kWh battery. And there’s a 600-hp upgrade trim with lightning performance: 0–60 mph (97 km/h) in about 3.4 seconds, with a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds at 123 mph (198 km/h). Because the way to sell an EV, we Americans seem to think, is to make it really quick and boast about those numbers.

Range and EV convenience round out the positives, especially after I spent time in the real world with the Wagoneer S. The EPA-rated range sits at 294 miles (473 km), which is surprisingly close to reality. I road-tripped with a full battery, driving down into Colorado and halfway up a mountain and back again on one charge. A total of 250-odd miles (402 km) of driving and I returned with about 15% of the battery still charged.

It was a smooth cruise with a well-done interior, great sound system, and robust but not in-your-face driver assist. Once back home, I learned that charging is fairly robust. DC fast charging can top the battery from 20-80% in about 23 minutes and Level 2 overnight charging is practical for daily use. My own 50A charger showed the Wagoneer S taking 41 amps up until about 85% charge before slowing down to accommodate battery heat. That’s impressive.

The passenger-side screen in the Wagoneer S, while useful, is also an annoyance for the driver in low-light and nighttime driving Jeep

Inside, the Wagoneer S tries to deliver on a more premium, borderline luxurious promise. There are nicely padded surfaces, stitched door panels, a decent layout of bins and cubbies, and design cues that hint at modern comfort. The Wagoneer S has an ambitious infotainment stack that provides Chrysler’s latest Uconnect system and a host of connectivity options. In terms of daily practicality, the cargo space is competitive and useful in its shape. The frunk has a handful of cubic feet, which is mostly just practical for storing the charging cord.

Overall drive quality is floaty and somewhat disconnected, but not terribly so. The Wagoneer S has a solid feel to it and a smooth execution in both acceleration and deceleration. The multi-terrain select option seems a little pointless unless there’s severe weather. I am personally not a fan of Stellantis’ love of the passenger-side infotainment screen. That added connection has its usefulness, of course, but it’s highly reflective – usually right into the driver’s face, and especially in low light or night driving. I found it’s better to leave the screen active than turn it off, to help mitigate the reflections.

Were it not for the 360-degree camera system, visibility in the Wagoneer S would be another sore spot. Thick A-pillars and large mirror housings create sizable blind spots, and the wraparound rear-roof pillar and small rear window reduce rear visibility. And there’s no rear wiper?

The Jeep Wagoneer S is a good foray into the battery electric market Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The Wagoneer S straddles two identities, and neither is served perfectly. As a Jeep, one might expect off-road capability, ruggedness, and go-anywhere versatility. Instead, with its lowered stance, aerodynamic tweaks, narrow tires, and suspension tuning, this S-model feels more at home on freeway on-ramps than dirt tracks. As a luxury EV crossover, it aims high, but certain touches don’t quite make it that far, hitting the premium level, but not quite making lux.

In short: the Wagoneer S is ambitious, and in many respects valiant. It’s a first effort at reimagining Jeep for the electric age. It’s a bit like your favorite boot-legged bourbon: potent, characterful, imperfect; but, with enough charm to make you take another sip.

Pricing for the Jeep Wagoneer S begins at US$65,200.