Review: 2025 Volkswagen Jetta gets even more A to B

VW added a mild refresh to the Jetta to update its looks a bit, but has otherwise not messed with the car’s basic formula of getting you there on the cheap. Sadly, though, the manual transmission is only available on the sport-centric (and more expensive) GLI model.



At a glance

Some changes upgrade the Jetta’s style without changing its core purpose

Bigger interior than might be expected

Low-cost, competitive everyday car

The 2025 Jetta is the latest iteration of Volkswagen’s compact sedan offering. It’s still built on the well-known MQB platform, moves with a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder (158 horsepower / 116 kW) mated to an eight-speed automatic, and is front-wheel drive. Not including the GLI, of course.

Other changes of note for 2025 include a new fascia styling that includes a full-width light bar on the front and rear option, some updated wheel designs, a couple of new color options, and a newly-standard 8-inch touchscreen with a 12-inch upgrade available.

An optional light bar going from left to right at both front and rear is available on the 2025 VW Jetta Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The Jetta’s real draw as a mainstream “get there and back” car remains. For a non-hybrid, fuel economy in the 2025 Jetta remains pretty darn good with EPA estimates for the base automatic model being 31 mpg city and 41 mpg highway (9.1 / 5.7 l/100km). In the real world, my mixed driving for a week resulted in about 38.8 mpg (7.3 l/100km) as the average. And I wasn’t on the highway much.

Inside, the cabin is pretty well thought out and more spacious than might be expected. Especially compared to rivals like Toyota, which seems to be shrinking interior space in cars. The Jetta has a relatively long wheelbase compared to others, and that pays off with more interior space. Trunk space is about par for the market.

One of my chief complaints about the Jetta is VW's move to touch-based controls like these Volkswagen

My biggest complaint, and the Jetta isn’t the only vehicle I find this in, is the move from dials and buttons to touch-based controls that always seem to be in the least convenient place. This is an industry trend that some are taking to extremes. Luckily, Volkswagen isn’t one of those ... yet.

If you’re looking for a new sedan in the US$24-30k range (starting price is $21,995) with respectable tech, comfort, and the kind of understated design that doesn’t shout “budget car," the Jetta still sets that standard. This new refresh adds enough to feel a little newer without overhauling everything. I just wish the manual transmission was still a lower-tier option. But you can’t have everything.

As a daily driver, the Jetta’s ride quality leans toward comfort over sportiness. It rarely gets in a hurry, but it can get out of its own way when it has to. Don’t expect to corner carve or weave through traffic like a wannabe Formula racer with the Jetta. This is an A to B ride, not a weekend tuner.

Styling on the Jetta is sedate, but not necessarily boring Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2025 Jetta is a well-rounded sedan that does what it should quite well, and it does so without excessive fuss. If you want a comfortable, reasonably efficient, stylish small sedan that won’t feel out-of-place in both city and highway driving, this is a solid choice.

The Jetta continues to strike a compromise between practicality and style, which means it errs on the side of reliability and comfort rather than excitement. Which in turn means that for a daily driver that doesn’t demand constant admiration but delivers sensible transport with some character, the 2025 Jetta holds its own.

Product page: 2025 Volkswagen Jetta