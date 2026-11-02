Review: 2026 Lexus RZ gets some major much-needed improvement

For 2026, Lexus has gone back to the drawing board. Well, perhaps not the entire drawing board. The RZ retains its familiar styling and general personality, but underneath, there's been a substantial overhaul.

At a glance

Power and range options between three trim points

New F SPORT option adds fun, loses range

Excellent Lexus interior quality and comfort

Far better than the previous-gen RZ

Lexus has spent decades building a reputation around refinement, reliability, and making luxury vehicles that don't require their owners to always know where the nearest service department is. Its first dedicated electric SUV, the RZ, was supposed to bring those qualities into the battery-electric era. Unfortunately, the original RZ arrived with a few problems. Range was mediocre, charging wasn't particularly impressive, and performance was “meh.”

The new RZ has more power, better range, improved charging capability, and an entirely new performance model to make this a considerably more interesting electric luxury SUV. It's not a complete reinvention, but it is a meaningful improvement. The 2026 RZ lineup now offers three distinct powertrain configurations, giving buyers a little more choice than before.

Some tweaks under the hood of the Lexus RZ improve range, power output, and speed Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The entry-level RZ 350e uses a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 221 horsepower (162.5 kW). That's a modest increase over the previous generation, but the bigger news is its improved battery efficiency and range. Depending on configuration, the 350e offers up to 301 miles (484.5 km) of estimated driving range.

The RZ 450e AWD takes things up a notch with dual electric motors and Lexus' DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system. Total output is 308 horsepower (226.5 kW), and estimated range reaches 264 miles (425 km), depending on wheel choice.

Then there's the new RZ 550e F SPORT AWD that I drove. This is the one for people who think luxury crossovers should occasionally demonstrate that they have a pulse. With 402 horsepower (296 kW) and a claimed zero-to-60-mph (96.5 km/h) time of just 4.1 seconds. Realistically, that number will be closer to 5 seconds for most people. But it brings considerably more enthusiasm to the electric Lexus experience.

The catch is range. The 550e F SPORT is rated for approximately 229 miles (368.5 km) with its 20-inch wheels. The tradeoff for having considerably more fun is spending considerably more time looking for charging stations. In the real world, that 229 becomes under 200 really quick.

Still, the addition of the 550e gives the RZ something it previously lacked: a genuinely performance-oriented option.

Three models of the Lexus RZ offer varying degrees of power output, range, and refinement Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Lexus has addressed the previous-generation RZ’s problem of underperforming range estimates with revised battery technology and improvements to the electric drive system. The 350e now reaches for 301 miles of estimated range, while the AWD 450e manages up to 264 miles. Those figures represent substantial improvements over the previous generation. Obviously, real-world range will differ, but most should get at least 80% of those EPA estimates.

All 2026 RZ models also receive a North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port. That theoretically means access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network without requiring owners to carry an adapter around like some sort of automotive electrical Swiss Army knife. The reality is that most will still have an adaptor and will probably use whatever charger is actually available, working, and ready for use. Unless the Tesla charger is upgraded to the newer software, the plug won’t work with a non-Tesla vehicle.

Level 2 charging also gets an upgrade thanks to an 11-kW onboard charger, replacing the previous 7-kW unit. I noticed this improvement in my home charging of the 500e, which pushed towards 9kW from its 50 amps. And DC fast charging can take the battery from 10 to 80% in approximately 30 minutes under ideal conditions.

The improvements make the RZ more practical for longer trips, but Lexus hasn't suddenly transformed it into an electric road-trip champion. Buyers who regularly travel long distances will still want to consider charging infrastructure and route planning before signing the paperwork.

Lexus understands comfort. That's been one of the brand's defining characteristics for years, and the RZ continues that tradition, albeit in Lexus’ new, more open cabin approach.

The interior refinement in the 2026 Lexus RZ is of the new, open design of current-generation Lexus models Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The cabin is quiet, materials are appropriately upscale, and the overall environment feels designed around making daily driving less stressful. Additional sound insulation for 2026 helps suppress road and drivetrain noise, further reinforcing the RZ's luxury credentials.

The front seats are comfortable, and the cabin has a clean, modern appearance without becoming an exercise in excessive screen dependency. There's a large central infotainment display, digital instrumentation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. Higher trims add amenities such as heated and ventilated front seats, premium interior materials, and an available Mark Levinson audio system.

The available Dynamic Sky panoramic glass roof is another highlight. It can transition between transparent and opaque states, allowing occupants to control how much sunlight enters the cabin.

Lexus has also introduced some interesting interior detailing, particularly in the F SPORT model. Ultrasuede upholstery, blue contrast stitching, aluminum pedals, and distinctive trim give the sportiest RZ a little more personality.

Body styling on the 2026 RZ is very Lexus, with a dose of sleekness added Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The RZ 550e F SPORT deserves special attention because it represents a departure from the comfortable-but-slightly-bland personality of the original RZ. Its added horsepower provides considerably stronger acceleration, and the dual-motor configuration delivers the immediate response expected from a modern performance EV. Lexus has also introduced something called M Mode. This system simulates an eight-speed transmission, complete with artificial gear changes and accompanying sound effects. Yes, the F SPORT has imaginary gears. It feels fun at first, but it’s clearly a gimmick and loses its appeal quickly.

The F SPORT also receives distinctive exterior styling, unique wheels, and sportier interior appointments. It's an entertaining addition, although buyers should remember that the extra performance comes with a substantial range penalty.

Cargo space is one of the RZ's low points, having less than most traditional SUVs of the same size Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The RZ retains the distinctive styling that has characterized Lexus' recent design direction. It's recognizable as a Lexus, which is probably the point. The proportions are attractive, although the sloping rear roofline does have practical consequences. Cargo capacity isn't particularly generous compared with some competing options.

The 2026 Lexus RZ is a considerably better electric SUV than the vehicle it replaces. But that doesn’t make it the best option on the market. Though it does at least put it in contention.

Pricing starts at approximately US$47,395, with higher trims reaching $58,395 before additional options. That puts the RZ in a competitive position among luxury electric crossovers. It's not the most exciting EV on the market, nor is it the most technologically ambitious. But it is a much more convincing Lexus than before.

Product page: 2026 Lexus RZ