Review: Toyota bZ makes big leap bumper to bumper, but is it enough?

Toyota's first real swing at a mainstream battery-electric vehicle, in the awkwardly named bZ4X, felt like it had been designed by committee. Did a name change improve things?

At a glance

Awkwardly named bZ4X becomes the bZ

Sensible styling instead of futurism for futurism’s sake

Improved range, driving confidence, and efficiency

NACS plug is now standard

Smooth, competent, but not special or exemplary

Leads the way for more Toyota EVs

Toyota’s hybrid expertise is undeniable and has greatly paid off for the company. As others struggle to keep their positions and lose billions over too much, too soon, Toyota keeps selling vehicles people want.

For 2026, Toyota has done something refreshingly uncommon in the auto industry: it admitted, at least indirectly, that it faltered and that the bZ4X needed work.

Along with a simplified name (the bZ4X is now just the Toyota bZ) comes meaningful improvements in range, charging performance, power, refinement, and interior usability. Toyota still isn't interested in making a rolling smartphone with a steering wheel attached, an approach which has backfired for other automakers. But the bZ is finally competitive enough that buyers can choose it because they want it, rather than because the dealership happened to have one. I see that as progress.

Toyota decided to forego the usual "coupe" styling of other EV crossovers, keeping the bZ in more of a wagon style Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The original bZ4X looked like someone had challenged the design team to fit as many creases and contrasting panels onto one crossover as physically possible. The 2026 update tones things down without completely abandoning the futuristic aesthetic.

The front fascia is cleaner, the lighting is sharper, and the whole vehicle appears more cohesive. It still won't be mistaken for a RAV4, but that's probably the point. Toyota wants onlookers to know this car is electric without making it look like they're auditioning for the next sci-fi reboot.

The proportions remain sensible. Unlike many EVs that seem obsessed with pretending they're coupes despite clearly being crossovers, the bZ embraces practicality. The roofline leaves enough headroom for actual adults, the cargo area is genuinely useful, and visibility remains excellent.

One of the biggest complaints about the outgoing model was that it wasn't exactly what you'd call enthusiastic. Press the accelerator and it responded with all the urgency of someone checking emails on a Friday afternoon.

Toyota addressed that, and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version now produces over 330 horsepower (243 kW), making it dramatically quicker than before. It finally accelerates with the confidence expected from a modern EV. It won’t snap your head back with thrills, but it’s no longer competing with the Prius for slowest freeway merge speeds.

The front-wheel-drive model remains the efficiency champion, while all-wheel drive adds traction and considerably more punch. Yes, you should get the AWD. I said it.

Toyota understands that most buyers simply want smooth, effortless acceleration merging onto the interstate or passing slower traffic. The bZ delivers that and nothing more.

Range anxiety has become less of a concern across the EV industry, but Toyota's first attempt lagged behind several competitors. For 2026, a larger battery pack, better thermal management, and improved efficiency push maximum range to around 314 miles (505 km) ... depending on trim and drivetrain. That's a significant improvement, and places the bZ squarely in the center of the segment. As with most EVs I’ve driven, of course, that EPA-estimated range meets the real world at around 20% less than advertised.

Toyota also upgraded DC fast charging performance. Charging times have improved thanks to battery preconditioning and upgraded thermal management, meaning the battery is actually ready to accept high charging rates when you reach the charger. This is Toyota playing catch-up rather than innovating, though. Most of its competitors figured this out years ago.

The addition of the North American Charging Standard (NACS / Tesla) port is arguably an even bigger improvement. Owners now gain access to Tesla's Supercharger network, theoretically increasing charging convenience across North America.

The Toyota bZ's interior is comfortable and familiar rather than sci-fi Toyota

On the inside, the bZ feels immediately familiar. Toyota hasn't tried to reinvent dashboards or smooth everything over in homage to Steve Jobs. The ergonomics make sense in the way that Toyota is subtly known for. There are buttons, physical controls, and touchscreens working together. They aren’t the best you can get, but they’re easy to understand.

The elevated digital gauge cluster still sits high on the dashboard, but visibility is improved thanks to subtle revisions in seating position and steering wheel adjustment space. The bZ4X wasn’t too bad before, but the bZ is much better now.

On the road, the bZ’s suspension prioritizes ride comfort over corner-carving theatrics, absorbing rough pavement pretty well while maintaining enough body control to avoid feeling too floaty. Steering is accurate without being particularly communicative, but that's perfectly appropriate for this car. It’s also noticeably quieter than before, with less road and highway noise intruding into the cabin.

Toyota has quietly been improving its Safety Sense Suite as well. I’ve noted this in several recent vehicles, but it was most obvious in this new bZ. Adaptive cruise control behaves naturally, lane-centering avoids excessive ping-ponging between lane markers, and emergency braking systems are less prone to false alarms.

Most of the overdone body lines of the the bZ4X are gone from the bZ Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2026 Toyota bZ isn't revolutionary. Which, ironically, is why it seems to fit the Toyota badge so well. Instead of chasing gimmicks, outrageous acceleration figures, or dashboard designs inspired by IKEA catalogs, Toyota focused on making an electric crossover that just does its job.

The original bZ4X often felt like Toyota showing up because attendance was mandatory. The 2026 bZ feels like Toyota at least wants to be there.

It's still basically a wallflower in the segment, and it definitely won't dominate comparison tests. But for families looking for a dependable, comfortable, well-built electric crossover that won't require explaining its quirks to every passenger, the 2026 Toyota bZ deserves some consideration.

In the end, the bZ is best marked as Toyota’s first real attempt at a marketable battery-electric vehicle. This foray has led to a growing list of Toyota- and Lexus-branded EVs. All of them far better for having followed this one.

Product page: 2026 Toyota bZ