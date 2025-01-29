Rezvani Vengeance: Because who wants just a Cadillac Escalade?

Rezvani has made headlines in the past for the ... rampantly unsubtle vehicles it produces, like the Hercules 6x6 – Herculean in both size and in price. Among Rezvani's lineup for 2025 is the bespoke luxury and apocalypse-proof Vengeance.

The Vengeance is marketed as a "luxury meets military" SUV and at a glance, it nails that brief. Every aspect is generously suffused with the kind of over-the-top bravado that survivalists, explorers, and Mad Max fans alike would enjoy. (Myself included, if you can keep a secret. We're among friends here, right?)

The base model, built on GM's T1 platform – the very same chassis the Cadillac Escalade shares – comes standard with a gasoline-burning 6.2L V8, making a modest 420 hp (313 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. Or you can get it in diesel flavor, if that's what you prefer, shoeing in a Duramax 3.0L DOHC I-6 Turbo-Diesel that produces up to 277 hp (206 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.

With 2-inch thick bullet-proof windows and B6-rated armor, don't expect any of those windows to roll down Rezvani

Either will do the trick; this behemoth weighs in at a mere 6,200 lb (2,812 kg), which is quite an achievement considering it's over 18 feet long, nearly 8 feet wide, and six-and-a-half feet tall (559 cm / 239 cm / 198 cm). If you want more horse-ponies, Rezvani also has the bullet-proof Tank, with over 1,000 of them.

The seven-seater base model has all the usual goodies you'd expect from a luxury SUV, like an ionizing cabin air cleaner, 19-speaker audio system, tri-zone climate control (when dual isn't enough), NFC phone pairing, magnetic ride control, a 10-speed auto transmission ... and everybody's favorite: automatic seat belt tightening.

The Vengeance has several seating configurations, including the basic 7-seater config Rezvani

That'll run you a crispy US$285,000. Not too bad, when you consider a fully loaded 2025 Cadillac Escalade is $185,688.

But the options catalog is where things really get interesting. No one buys a "luxury meets military" SUV without actually adding in the "military."

We'll start with the exterior, as that's what everyone is going to see while the Vengeance asserts itself down the road.

You'll feel very double-oh-seven with the smoke screen option, as shown on the Rezvani Tank Rezvani

Would sir or madam be interested in bullet-proof glass and B6-rated up-armor, capable of stopping 7.62x51mm NATO rounds or even a .308 Winchester? How about a little Undercarriage Explosive Protection? That sounds like it might come in handy after a curry. Planning to do a little light ramming? You're a tick box away from a set of steel "ramming bumpers." Would you like run-flat tires and bead locks with that?

But none of those things has buttons, and if we're honest, we're going to need buttons. So we'd also better add options like smoke screens, thermal night-vision, and explosive device detectors to give us the edge we're looking for.

You can never have too many buttons and switches ... though, OnStar isn't likely to help Rezvani

We'll add blinding strobe lights, sirens, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection (you know, in case of a nuclear explosion). Since we're feeling particularly frisky, we'll add pepper spray dispensers to the side mirrors and even electrify the door handles.

And the coup de grâce: a custom $2,000 shine-down Ferrari logo (or any logo you choose) that casts on the ground when the front doors are opened. Ferrari? Because you can do what you want when you drive a Rezvani Vengeance.

What's inside? Magnetic deadbolts to keep the door from being pried open, check. A choice to add reclining "executive seating" with bells and whistles fit for the 1%, check. Oh, and a complimentary bullet-proof vest with matching bullet-proof helmet and military gas mask, also check.

Some customers receive a complimentary bottle of champagne from their local car dealer. Rezvani clients receive body armor and a gas mask Rezvani

As with many newer Escalades, the Vengeance also offers Augmented Reality (AR) navigation, meaning that the driver can duck below windshield level and still drive using the monitor on the dash in case of impending RPG.

Not only is the interior functional, it's also luxurious. Premium leather, state-of-the-art infotainment, and cruise control. Even "The Beast" – POTUS's motorcade vehicle – might feel a little jealous, because the Vengeance has something The Beast doesn't: 4-wheel drive and a lot more ground clearance.

Posh elegance in the rear with the executive package. It'll set you back an extra $125,000 Rezvani

Who actually needs this?

For starters, I do. But Rezvani markets the Vengeance to a very specific type of clientele: ultra-high-net-worth types, celebrities, and those who feel an acute need for personal protection; think diplomats in volatile regions where the risk of kidnapping is real. Or Beverly Hills, where the paparazzi are insufferable.

While Rezvani produces a very niche product – and the average consumer would never actually use Vengeance's EMP protection or don the included gas mask (other than for an Instagram post) – there's no denying that this is one pretty cool piece of machinery.

Driver not included ... but that $125,000 executive upgrade is going to give you all the latest toys and trinkets to keep you occupied while there's a warzone outside Rezvani

And maybe that's the bold statement Rezvani owners want to project. A status symbol, if you will, "I probably won't need it, but I have it anyway."

Fully kitted out to my liking, the Rezvani Vengeance costs just about a cool, three-quarter-million dollars. The check is in the mail.

Source: Rezvani

