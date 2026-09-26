Wedged glass & huge wings: Saudi Arabia's 1st EV brand makes a stir

Saudi Arabia has been quietly building an electric vehicle brand for the last four years, and it's just revealed the first cars from its portfolio. Take a look at the Ceer Exobot sedan and SUV.

Both EVs share a formidable powertrain specced for serious performance, and feature futuristic styling that wouldn't be out of place in a cyberpunk future.

Ceer (which is said to sound similar to the Arabic word for 'drive') says its top-of-the-line Exobots will get a tri-motor setup capable of hypercar-like 1,111 hp and 1,106 lb.ft (1,500 Nm) of torque. That'll get the sedan from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 2.1 seconds, and the SUV will manage that in 2.4 seconds. They'll max out at 155 mph (250 km/h) and 130 mph (210 km/h) respectively.

Both cars feature wedge shapes with sharply inclined glass roofs and the largest windshields ever made CEER

Those will come later, though. If you're in Saudi Arabia right now, you can put your name down for First Edition versions of these two, which will put out 850 hp and 737 lb.ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. That's good for a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 2.6 seconds for the sedan and 2.9 seconds for the SUV.

They'll each get a 112-kWh battery pack, which the brand claims will get you across 416 miles (670 km) in the sedan and 348 miles (560 km) in the SUV. Thanks to its 800-V architecture, it'll charge from 10%-80% in under 30 minutes with a compatible fast charger.

CEER claims its top-end Exobot sedan will do 0-62 mph in just 2.1 seconds CEER

If you'll excuse my resorting to shorthand, the Exobots have a Tesla Cybertruck thing going on with their styling; readers who've been following India's EV scene might also see some resemblance to the chunky Mahinda BE6 SUV.

Both models combine sharp wedge-like shapes, minimalistic lighting elements, coupe-style sloping roofs that avoid the usual side pillars for "a biomechanical aesthetic inspired by the ancient architecture of (the ancient city of) Hegra."

With its large windshield, long doors, and imposing proportions, the Exobot SUV strikes a fierce stance CEER

That isn't to say the Exobots don't have character of their own. Their design was led by Robert Melville, who shaped numerous McLaren models including the P1 and 720S, as well as Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover Evoque.

There are some distinctive details inspired by the Arabian Kingdom. You'll notice these long wing doors that span nearly 10 ft (3 m) and open automatically in an upward arc, drawing from the wings of the the locally beloved Shaheen Falcon.

The 32 bars of lights centered in the front end are a nod to the year 1932 when Saudi Arabia officially came together as a kingdom; the forged aluminum wheels include a triangular motif influenced by Al-Lahuj-style wall openings for ventilation and lighting, common in Najdi architecture across the region.

Beyond the immense power and torque, the Exobots feature steer-by-wire systems and rear-wheel steering for responsive handling. They'll also get ADAS features to help keep you safe on highways, and make parking a breeze.

Both cars will get ADAS features for safety, lane keeping, and parking assistance CEER

The luxurious tech-forward interiors include a humongous 46-inch 8K curved display, a 10.4-inch central control screen, and exciters that use the cabin surfaces to produce 360-degree immersive audio.

In the cockpit, you'll find a steering yoke and physical controls within the driver's reach. There's also an AI voice assistant for activating in-car features, and a mobile app for remote air conditioning management, charging status monitoring, and automatic parking.

Despite all the screen and futuristic styling, the cabin thankfully includes plenty of physical controls within the driver's reach CEER

Speaking of air conditioning, these cars are built to stay cool under pressure. The high-powered aircon works to combat high-heat conditions, going from 149 °F-90 °F (65 °C-32 °C) in just 10 minutes to help you survive Saudi Arabian afternoons. Special foils, triple silver-coated glass, and roof airflow prevent heat buildup inside the car.

There's a whole lotta screen inside the Exobot, including this 48-inch curved 8K display CEER

Both models exude road presence with their beefy proportions. The sedan measures 207 inches in length (5.26 m), nearly the same as Audi's A8 luxury sedan. The SUV, meanwhile, is just four inches shorter than a Cybertruck. Ceer claims these cars have the largest windshields ever produced – over 7 ft 10 inches (2.4 m) long.

If Ceer can pull any of those powertrain figures off with its debut offerings, it'll be a seriously impressive feat indeed for this new brand. It's had help, of course.

As Saudi Arabia's national automotive company and the first of its kind in the country – meaning it's government-funded and operated – it's a joint venture with with Taiwan-headquartered Foxconn. You'll know the latter as the manufacturing giant that produces Apple's iPhones and other products.

Ceer also counts BMW, Rimac, and the Hyundai Transys parts company among its partners.

CEER's design team is led by Robert Melville, who cut his teeth at McLaren and Jaguar Land Rover CEER

The firm will produce the Exobots at its own manufacturing complex, which it says is the largest automotive production facility in the Middle East.

We don't yet know what these will cost; both models' First Editions will roll out early next year, and the other variants will follow in late 2027. Ceer has five more models in the pipeline that it intends to roll out in the next five years, in midsize and compact formats – and it'll want to prove itself with these flagships to drum up interest in those down the line.

Play around with the Exobots' color and interior options in the configurator on Ceer's site.

Source: Ceer