Subaru drops all-new 2026 Trailseeker EV surprise

Subaru has unveiled an all-new model, the Trailseeker. This all-electric sport utility starts at a little under $50,000 and will enter the market in early 2026.

The 2026 Trailseeker will feature 375 horsepower (276 kW) and 0-60 mph (92 km/h) acceleration under 4.5 seconds. Estimated range is 280 miles (451 km) and charging is via the North American Charging Standard (NACS / Tesla plug) at up to 150 kW. Subaru says that a revised version of its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (SAWD) system will be included with the new EV, including Subaru's X-MODE control system. The Trailseeker has 8.3 inches (21 cm) of ground clearance.

There will be three trim levels for the Trailseeker, the Premium base model, the Limited middle offering, and the Touring top end trim. Pricing for the Touring model begins at $46,555 plus destination.

The Subaru Trailseeker's interior is similar in design to the Solterra, the automaker's first EV Subaru

Subaru engineers designed the SAWD system to work with the electric powertrain, including a variable torque split for regenerative braking and power distribution based on speed inputs from the wheels. A 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery powers the 2026 Trailseeker. Recharging up to 80% can be done in as little as 28 minutes, Subaru says, on a 150-kW fast charger. The on-board battery preconditioning system activates when navigation is set to a charging destination or manually via driver input on the touchscreen.

Inside, the new Trailseeker features up to 32.2 cubic feet (912 liters) of cargo space (roughly equivalent to the Outback) augmented by a 700-lb (318-kg) static load capacity on its roof rails. Towing is rated at up to 3,500 lb (1,588 kg). A 14-inch touchscreen and seating for five is standard. The Trailseeker is roughly equivalent to the Outback in size, making it larger than the Solterra, Subaru's first EV. It will have a similar interior finish.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker has more towing and interior space than the Solterra EV Subaru

All in all, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is designed to appeal to EV buyers who want something more than the Solterra offers.

Source: Subaru