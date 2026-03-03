Radical winter tires automatically deploy retractable studs for traction on icy roads

Over a decade ago, Finnish tire brand Nokian showed off a radical concept for a winter tire that could deploy studs for better grip on snow- and ice-covered roads at the push of a button – but it didn't actually make the thing, or even describe how this tech would ever work.

For the last 12 years, the company has been working on tech that goes a step further. The first product to showcase this, the Hakkapeliitta 01 tire, has embedded studs that automatically engage with the road at low temperatures to improve traction, and retract into the compound when it's warmer out. The brand says this is the first tire on the market with a feature like this.

That means you don't have to change tires according to the seasons or bother with tire chains. Plus, your tire studs won't needlessly damage road surfaces when there's no ice to bite into. In fact, Nokian says this tech makes for up to 30% less road wear and 10% greater ice grip compared to the company's own flagship Hakkapeliitta 10 tires.

Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01: This is how we did it

The 'On-Demand Grip provided by Double Action Stud Technology' is made possible through Nokian's Adaptive Base Construction, which features three layers of material in the tire. The innermost adaptive base layer turns stiff at low temperatures and pushes the stud out to the surface of the tire's tread rubber, allowing it to bite into ice and give you better grip.

The metal studs are the same as in Nokian's Hakkapeliitta 10 tires Nokian Tyres

At higher temperatures, that layer softens to allow the stud to retract deep into the tire, making for 'road-friendly contact and accurate handling.' Nokian couldn't give an exact figure to express how fast the studs deploy and retract, but explained that this depends on a number of environmental factors, and it should be quick enough to kick in and be instantly usable as the road surface changes while you drive.

The innermost adaptive base layer stiffens in cold weather and pushes the stud out to the surface so it can bite the ice Nokian Tyres

The studs are placed into each tire by a robot arm, and then scanned to ensure they're properly locked into the tread. The lateral studs and shoulder studs are oriented in different directions for increased biting edge. Nokian also notes this particular tire has an optimized tread pattern for better traction on ice, Aramid sidewalls for impact protection, and an improved compound that allows for better handling.

With its retractable studs, the Hakkapeliitta 01 tire handles snow and ice, as well as regular asphalt Nokian Tyres

That should all come in pretty handy for folks who have to drive in sub-zero climates. Nokian says this tire will be available in 124 sizes ranging from 14 to 22 inches, so it'll fit a wide range of cars and SUVs. You'll be able to get your hands on these across Europe and North America later this year. Be sure to check if studded tires are legal in your state before picking up a set.

