Toyota's 6th-gen RAV4 comes in a range of electrified flavors

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 21, 2025
The 6th-gen RAV4 comes in Core, Woodland, and GR Sport variants, with a bunch of electrified powertrains and trims to choose from
1/7
The adventure-focused Woodland model gets all-terrain tires and roof rails as standard
2/7
The adventure-focused Woodland model gets all-terrain tires and roof rails as standard
The Core RAV4 can be had with PHEV or HEV systems, up to 20-inch wheels, and additional electronic goodies in the cabin
3/7
The Core RAV4 can be had with PHEV or HEV systems, up to 20-inch wheels, and additional electronic goodies in the cabin
The GR Sport model gets a specially tuned suspension and steering system for improved handling, lightweight wheels, spoilers, and this bold two-tone colorway
4/7
The GR Sport model gets a specially tuned suspension and steering system for improved handling, lightweight wheels, spoilers, and this bold two-tone colorway
The interior components are grouped into 'islands' for easy access, and you can add a nine-speaker JBL system as well as a head-up display
5/7
The interior components are grouped into 'islands' for easy access, and you can add a nine-speaker JBL system as well as a head-up display
I didn't know I'd care for a rear spoiler on an SUV, but this one on the GR Sport model is growing on me
6/7
I didn't know I'd care for a rear spoiler on an SUV, but this one on the GR Sport model is growing on me
It's pretty cool to see slightly differentiated styling elements on the three variants
7/7
It's pretty cool to see slightly differentiated styling elements on the three variants
Following the fifth-gen RAV4 that first appeared in 2019, Toyota's updated its beloved compact SUV for 2026 with revised styling and electrified powertrains. And for the first time ever, the US is getting a GR Sport model.

Essentially, the lineup includes a standard RAV4, a more rugged Woodland trim, and a sporty variant tuned by Toyota's Gazoo Racing division. You can choose between hybrid electric (HEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engines, and opt for either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on any of these variants, barring the Woodland which only comes in AWD.

The sixth-gen models get a power boost over the outgoing ones thanks to the overhauled hybrid systems. The HEV engine does 236 hp, while the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder PHEV tops out at a healthy 320 hp. The latter also promises 50 miles (80.5 km) of all-electric range – a small bump up from before – and DC fast charging to go from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes.

You'll get several options to customize your RAV4, from interior trim colors and materials, to either of two infotainment systems, to wheel sizes up to 20 inches. There's also a tad more room in the back with 749 liters of storage space.

Once in the cockpit, you'll spot 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and there's a head-up display to go with it on the higher grade variants. You can choose between a slim 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and go with the standard six-speaker audio system or level up to a nine-speaker JBL Premium Audio setup.

New software under the hood enables wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as support for two phones to be connected simultaneously. Toyota also mentioned new safety tech, but will specify exactly what features you can expect later on.

For outdoorsy types, the AWD-only Woodland model gets a slightly more aggressive front end design, all-terrain tires, roof rails with crossbars for cargo, and a rear activity mount for additional carrying capacity. Toyota says this one, along with some other AWD models, can tow up to 3,500 lb (1,588 kg).

The GR Sport model gets a 'Functional Matrix' grille to separate it from the rest, front and rear spoilers, and suspension and power steering tuned for more spirited handling by Toyota's motorsport engineering team. This one will also get summer tires with a wider tread paired with lightweight 20-inch aluminum wheels.

It's 30 years since it was first introduced, and the RAV4 remains a well-liked crossover, featuring on numerous best-of lists even as recently as last year. If you're going to be in the market for a simple, reliable little SUV soon, this might be one to look out for.

Toyota is yet to announce pricing, but the current model year Hybrid LE version starts at US$32,300, so you can expect the 2026 edition to land somewhere around that when it arrives at dealerships later this year.

Source: Toyota

Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

