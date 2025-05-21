Toyota's 6th-gen RAV4 comes in a range of electrified flavors

Following the fifth-gen RAV4 that first appeared in 2019, Toyota's updated its beloved compact SUV for 2026 with revised styling and electrified powertrains. And for the first time ever, the US is getting a GR Sport model.

Essentially, the lineup includes a standard RAV4, a more rugged Woodland trim, and a sporty variant tuned by Toyota's Gazoo Racing division. You can choose between hybrid electric (HEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engines, and opt for either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on any of these variants, barring the Woodland which only comes in AWD.

The sixth-gen models get a power boost over the outgoing ones thanks to the overhauled hybrid systems. The HEV engine does 236 hp, while the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder PHEV tops out at a healthy 320 hp. The latter also promises 50 miles (80.5 km) of all-electric range – a small bump up from before – and DC fast charging to go from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes.

The Core RAV4 can be had with PHEV or HEV systems, up to 20-inch wheels, and additional electronic goodies in the cabin Toyota

You'll get several options to customize your RAV4, from interior trim colors and materials, to either of two infotainment systems, to wheel sizes up to 20 inches. There's also a tad more room in the back with 749 liters of storage space.

Once in the cockpit, you'll spot 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and there's a head-up display to go with it on the higher grade variants. You can choose between a slim 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and go with the standard six-speaker audio system or level up to a nine-speaker JBL Premium Audio setup.

The interior components are grouped into 'islands' for easy access, and you can add a nine-speaker JBL system as well as a head-up display Toyota

New software under the hood enables wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as support for two phones to be connected simultaneously. Toyota also mentioned new safety tech, but will specify exactly what features you can expect later on.

For outdoorsy types, the AWD-only Woodland model gets a slightly more aggressive front end design, all-terrain tires, roof rails with crossbars for cargo, and a rear activity mount for additional carrying capacity. Toyota says this one, along with some other AWD models, can tow up to 3,500 lb (1,588 kg).

The adventure-focused Woodland model gets all-terrain tires and roof rails as standard Toyota

The GR Sport model gets a 'Functional Matrix' grille to separate it from the rest, front and rear spoilers, and suspension and power steering tuned for more spirited handling by Toyota's motorsport engineering team. This one will also get summer tires with a wider tread paired with lightweight 20-inch aluminum wheels.

The GR Sport model gets a specially tuned suspension and steering system for improved handling, lightweight wheels, spoilers, and this bold two-tone colorway Toyota

It's 30 years since it was first introduced, and the RAV4 remains a well-liked crossover, featuring on numerous best-of lists even as recently as last year. If you're going to be in the market for a simple, reliable little SUV soon, this might be one to look out for.

Toyota is yet to announce pricing, but the current model year Hybrid LE version starts at US$32,300, so you can expect the 2026 edition to land somewhere around that when it arrives at dealerships later this year.

Source: Toyota