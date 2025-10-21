Toyota's tiny, boxy Land Cruiser FJ goes off-road in 2026

Toyota's just expanded its iconic Land Cruiser SUV lineup with the Land Cruiser FJ, a boxy little thing that's meant to get more people off-roading in an accessible form factor. It's coming mid-2026, and it might have a fun little surprise to boot.

The chunky FJ advances the 70-year-long Land Cruiser legacy with rugged styling mated to a compact 101-in (2,580-mm) wheelbase that should feel easy to handle for first-time SUV owners. Indeed, it's more than 10 in (270 mm) shorter than the Land Cruiser 250 that debuted two years ago, and Toyota's already talking up the FJ's maneuverability and small 18-ft (5.5 m) turning radius while it's still close to a year from rolling off the assembly line.

Under the hood, you'll find a 2.7-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine powering a part-time 4-wheel drive system with a modest 160 hp and 180 lb.ft (246 Nm) of torque on tap. That makes sense for an entry-level off-roader.

The FJ is built on Toyota's Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform, which is shared by its lauded Hilux pick-up truck. The company says it's worked to enhance body rigidity and add underfloor braces for added stability.

This five-seater features a no-fluff cabin that's all about keeping it simple – from the single-color interior panels and seat fabrics, to the straightforward infotainment system, climate controls and instrument panel. The FJ's dashboard and low beltline should make it easy to see the road even amid difficult terrain.

The interiors are simply appointed, but it's got everything you need within easy reach Toyota

Toyota says it's also keen for FJ owners to customize their ride with neat accessories. There's an optional round headlight set to replace the C-shaped ones for a retro look, MOLLE panels that can fit a wide range of outdoor gear in the trunk, and more to come. You can remove the front and rear corner bumpers individually if they're damaged or you want to style the SUV differently.

The MOLLE panel fitted to the rear door can slot in a range of outdoor gear for camping Toyota

Now for the especially fun bit: Toyota's working on an electric bike-like contraption it's calling the Land Hopper, which it hopes you'll use to explore travel destinations more freely. This thing has two little wheels in the front and a larger one in the rear, and it folds up to a compact size so it can be stowed away in your car.

I might be more excited about this foldable three-wheeled Land Hopper than the FJ Toyota

It isn't clear whether the Land Hopper will be bundled along with the FJ exclusively, or whether you'll be able to buy it on its own. Toyota also hasn't revealed specs like power and range figures, so we'll have to reserve our excitement until we hear more about that.

With the FJ, Toyota's expanded its Land Cruiser lineup to reach folks looking for a smaller and more accessible off-roader Toyota

The FJ will debut in Japan mid-2026, and other markets will follow. Pricing hasn't yet been revealed. Paul Tan guesses it might be offered elsewhere with a range of diesel powertrains, and perhaps those will bring a bit more grunt. I'm into it already, and I hope it comes with a snorkel – and the Land Hopper – as standard.

Source: Toyota