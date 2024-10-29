High-voltage camper van goes swank without losing grid-free grit

Trakka has long been building some of Australia's most rugged, agile off-grid adventure campers, from its original Volkswagen T2s, to its pop-top Toyota Land Cruisers, to a modern lineup of nomadic workspaces, modular camper kits, and Outback-ready exploration machines. Now it's kicking off what might just be its most luxurious lineup yet. It starts with the 2025 Torino, a 599-cm (236-in) Fiat Ducato that's ready to take off-grid living to new heights with a 48-V electrical system that makes possible premium features like a washing machine, big screen smart TV, and slide-out wood-fire BBQ grill.

The big foundational element of the new Torino, and Trakka's 2025 camper van lineup at large, is a 48-V electrical system developed in conjunction with EcoFlow. The new system is being integrated into the lineup as standard, bringing enhanced electrical capabilities that provide for an unprecedented level of upgrading.

Trakka takes advantage of EcoFlow's modular RV electrical architecture, offering a single lithium base battery with 106 Ah and 5,120 Wh. Those looking for more capacity can add a second and third stackable battery for up to 300 Ah and 15 kWh. The system also includes a 3,600-W inverter and 460-W solar charging system as standard.

EcoFlow's modular power system with stackable lithium batteries is the centerpiece of Trakka's new Torino camper van EcoFlow

In addition to supporting new features and add-ons, including a standard induction cooktop and electric water heater that cut down on diesel usage, the new 48-V system boosts safety by increasing efficiency and reducing electrical waste heat. It also lessens the necessary supportive hardware for the full camper amenity set, running power through a central hub with 240-V, solar, inverter and charger hookups.

Beyond the water heater and cooktop, the upgraded electrical system also powers a standard microwave oven, tall 150-L fridge/freezer, and lighting array with large overhead LED panels.

Trakka replaces the simple slide-out worktop on older models with a worktop/sink slide complete with hot/cold tap – perfect for use with the optional Ninja electric wood pellet grill Trakka

Where things get really interesting, though, is on the options list, which includes conveniences like a Ninja Woodfire electric pellet grill/smoker that can be used on the available slide-out kitchen over the rear wheel, a dishwasher for fast, convenient cleanup, a clothes washing machine, and a built-in espresso machine with froth wand. Trakka also ups its entertainment game with 32- and 43-in smart TV options, a portable 4K laser projector with 58-in interior screen, and Starlink satellite internet connectivity.

Trakka elevates the space around these newly available modern luxuries, incorporating stylish materials like marble-style bathroom walls and woodgrain and dark gray surfaces. Adding to the upscale feel is a clean kitchen design that uses a slide-out worktop cover over the sink for a seamless look that doesn't skimp on functional space – the worktop can be used atop the sink or when extended out.

Kitchen block with dual-burner induction cooktop and microwave oven Trakka

Across the way from the kitchen block, Trakka installs a fairly roomy wet bathroom complete with rainfall shower, toilet and sink. The rear of the van is dedicated to the dining lounge with wraparound sofa that converts over into dual single beds. The two beds also combine into a 190 x 180-cm (75 x 71-in) double.

The Torino's base Fiat Ducato isn't the most rugged van choice in the lot, owing to a lack of AWD and other off-road-targeted options, but Trakka's 48-V power system and interior updates will also be a part of the 2025 VW Crafter-based Akuna and Mercedes Sprinter-planted Jabiru. The Ducato comes powered by a 139-hp 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine and nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Torino comes with 460 watts of solar and buyers can upgrade with more Trakka

Base Torino pricing starts around AU$170,000 (approx. US$124,575), and Trakka also plans a 599-cm four-sleeper Torino model.

Source: Trakka

