Open-roof EV claims the world's quickest 0-60 mph time

Japanese engineering outfit Aspark has been working on its oddly mesmerizing Owl hypercar since 2014, and was once the fastest electric production car you could buy. It beat out the legendary Rimac Nevera last June with its blistering top speed of 272.7 mph (438.73 km/h).

China's BYD went and stole its crown soon after with the outrageous Yangwang U9 Extreme, which does a manic 308.48 mph (490 km/h). So while it's no longer the fastest at the top end of the rev range, Aspark does have another bold claim: its new Owl Roadster is said to go from 0-60 mph in just 1.72 seconds, arguably faster than any other car on the market ever.

Let that sink in.

There are other hypercars that can beat the Owl Roadster's top speed, but none can match its ridiculous 0-60 mph time of 1.72 seconds Aspark Co

This drop-top version matches the Nevera's 256 mph (412 km/h) top speed, but beats it on 0-60 mph acceleration by 0.02 seconds. That's not a large gap, but every millisecond counts in the world of performance vehicles, and that's enough to earn the Owl Roadster major bragging rights.

The Roadster features a full carbon fiber body atop a carbon monocoque chassis that weighs just 4,519 lb (2,050 kg). Its four electric motors make for an immense 1,953 hp and 1,416 lb.ft (1,920 Nm) of torque, which all amounts to a terrific power:weight ratio. All that power is combined with a 69-kWh battery that manages 800 volts.

With its curvaceous front end, Aspark's Owl Roadster looks like no other drop-top on the market today Aspark Co

The open-roof model – which Aspark says it was conceptualized to deliver the joy of driving with the top down – debuted last month at the Prestige Salon Automobile de Lyon auto show in France. It was designed by the company's CEO, Masanori Yoshida.

Aspark says the Owl Roadster is all about experiencing freedom and the joy of driving with the top down Aspark Co

The Roadster shares the road-going Owl's outspoken styling, and it's a looker from every angle. Falcon wing doors gracefully reveal a plush two-seater interior with Alcantara and exposed carbon fiber appointments. There's an emergency soft top as well.

From this angle, the Owl Roadster's interiors appear to be mostly functional – albeit finished in luxurious Alcantara and exposed carbon fiber Aspark Co

Once in the cockpit, you'll be able to choose from four driving modes, including a 'High Boost' mode that'll likely feel intense when you're sat so low to the ground. This monstrous powertrain will wear out standard tires in no time, so it's fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup rubber instead, that Aspark says is capable of going the distance. Speaking of which, the battery should get you up to around 155 miles (250 km) when full, and it can fast charge from 20% to 80% in just 45 minutes for when you need to make a quick getaway.

The falcon wing doors make quite the statement Aspark Co

Aspark will only make 20 of these in Italy, and each one is said to cost about US$3.5 million. I suspect they're all spoken for by now, but it doesn't hurt to at least take a look at it on the company's site.

Source: Aspark