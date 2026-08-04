Purpose-built robotaxis get official nod for paid operation in the US

The 59-year-old regulatory barrier preventing experimental self-driving concept vehicles from real-world, commercial operation has finally cracked.

In a historic decision, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has officially granted Amazon subsidiary Zoox a commercial exemption to deploy custom, purpose-built electric robotaxis as a paid ride-hailing service.

The Zoox prototypes have already given hundreds of thousands of miles of free rides while on trial in Las Vegas Zoox

This is the first time US federal regulators have cleared a passenger vehicle built from the ground up, completely devoid of human driving controls. The Zoox pod has no steering wheel, no brake pedal, no accelerator and no rearview mirrors.

The go-ahead for this futuristic taxi dramatically moves the goalposts for the autonomous industry. Waymo is currently the clear leader in the robotaxi race – but its massive commercial fleet relies on retrofitted passenger vehicles. They retain steering wheels and pedals, so its operations have bypassed the need for certain federal exemptions.

Zoox’s permission takes the industry into a new stage, where taxis without steering wheels will become familiar on US streets. The future is most likely to be for vehicles that are built solely for passengers. It will force competitors to pivot toward custom cabin-style architectures to remain competitive. Old retro-fitted cars operating as taxis will surely soon seem outdated.

Inside, it’s just a passenger pod with facing bench seats. Unlike rivals like Waymo, it's nothing like a car at all Zoox

Historically, the safety standards were drafted around a premise that a human being would always be behind the wheel. Any vehicle lacking a steering wheel or foot pedals was automatically deemed non-compliant and illegal for public sale or commercial transport.

Zoox successfully navigated the regulations by persuading the NHTSA to allow temporary permission. It argued that its other safety systems in its vehicle vastly exceed the normal required standards. It worked. "We can say pretty clearly that the systems in place on the Zoox exceed the equivalent performance requirements of a compliant vehicle," said NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison when granting permission.

However, the government is keeping the mobility company on a tight leash. Under what the agency calls an "adaptable oversight structure," Zoox must instantly report data regarding crashes, software lockups or incidents where a vehicle inappropriately stops and blocks traffic. The NHTSA retains the power to revoke the exemption if any systemic safety issues emerge.

Nevertheless, observers are calling it the first victory for Amazon’s Zoox over Google’s Waymo.

Zoox has been granted the first commercial exemption for a purpose-built robotaxi from the NHTSA, meaning that the company can now charge for rides Zoox

Waymo has already successfully scaled massive commercial ride-hailing networks across cities like Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles. These have used adapted standard cars like the Jaguar I-PACE. Waymo’s retrofitted fleets retain conventional driver controls, so they have operated under standard vehicle frameworks.

Zoox is taking an entirely different route with its toaster-shaped, bidirectional vehicle. From the start it was built with no concept of human intervention. This means the vehicle has no front or back, allowing it to pull into tight urban areas and roll out without ever needing to perform a U-turn.

Passengers sit in a spacious, face-to-face interior with two rows of bench seats, mimicking a private lounge rather than a cockpit. Heavy-duty independent steering on both axles allows the vehicle to maneuver deftly through dense city centers. The Zoox pod has a 75-mph (120-km/h) top speed, engineered to comfortably manage tight suburban streets and high-speed highway arterial routes.

Zoox says that since launching free rides in Las Vegas and San Francisco last year, more than half a million riders have used the robotaxi service Zoox

Free public testing of the Zoox pods has been quietly underway in Las Vegas and San Francisco for more than a year, clocking hundreds of thousands of miles for around half a million passengers.

Clearing the federal road block was the final economic hurdle required to turn Amazon’s massive investment into a revenue-generating business.

"Since Zoox was founded in 2014, we have strongly believed that a purpose-built robotaxi is the best way to solve the challenges of autonomy and offer a premium ride-hailing experience," Zoox said in a press statement. "Because we're developing a vehicle unlike any on the road today, designed and assembled in the US, our journey has required thoughtful engagement with NHTSA on outdated FMVSS requirements. The process has been extensive and reflects our shared commitment to advancing innovation responsibly and safely."

Amazon is now busy turning out Zoox vehicles from its Californian production lines as fast as it can.

The commercial launch will begin in Las Vegas, where riders will soon be able to hail a steering-wheel-free pod and pay for the fare directly via the Zoox app.

Sources: Zoox, NHTSA