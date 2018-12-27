Alongside the obvious de-aging CGI the film is set to utilize, it also was reportedly filmed in a high-tech 4K 3D 120fps format. Director Ang Lee notably pushed this new HD format with his last film Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, which at the time received mixed responses and could only be properly screened in five cinemas around the world. Whether more cinemas will support such a ridiculously high resolution film this time round is yet to be seen, and audiences may not be interested either, but Lee isn't the only filmmaker pushing for higher projection frame rates and better 3D. James Cameron is doing the same with his new Avatar sequels, so we better get used to it.