Retro-moto ebike designed for Class 3 commuting and off-roading fun
We've seen a number of motorcycle-inspired ebikes over the years – including models with a V-twin-like battery casing, chopper-looking cruisers and powerful neo-retro charmers that are more moped than ebike. C3Strom has now entered this increasingly crowded space with the Astro Class 3 electric bike.
The Hong Kong-based startup has been developing the Astro ebike since February 2021, and has now launched on Indiegogo to fund production.
It's built around a sturdy 6061 aluminum alloy frame rocking a similar vibe to those at the heart of Super73's retro rides. C3Strom's ebike features a Bafang 750-W geared rear-hub motor for up to 28 mph (45 km/h) in Class 3 street-riding mode or up to 32 mph (51.5 km/h) when unlocked for off-roading.
There are five levels of motor assist available, a speed sensor detects rider input, and a Shimano Altus 7-speed derailleur in onboard for ride flexibility. Meanwhile, a 780-Wh Samsung 21700-cell battery pack fuel tank offers up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge range.
Fork suspension with lockout helps smooth out some of the bumps along the way, the Astro rolls on 20-inch rims wrapped in 4.25-inch fat tires and stopping power shapes up as four-piston hydraulic disc brakes front and back with 180-mm rotors.
A 3.5-inch backlit LCD display panel with an adjustable viewing angle is mounted mid handlebar, and there's a USB port for topping up mobile devices while out and about. The company has also developed a mobile app for more control of the ride.
Elsewhere, the ebike sports a 130-lux headlight with built-in electric horn and an 18-LED rear light that includes turn indication and braking functions, benefits from extended motorcycle seating with a gel insert for long-haul comfort, a folding lock is integrated into the frame, and the rear rack offers a cargo capacity of 33 lb (14.9 kg).
The Astro ebike is expected to have a suggested retail price of US$2,499, but Indiegogo pledges currently start at $1,699. Backers will need to stump up $1,899 for a Pro version with a 1,040-Wh battery for a maximum range of 78 miles (125.5 km). If all goes to plan, shipping is expected to start in September. The video below has more.
Source: C3Strom
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.