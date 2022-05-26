Retro-moto ebike designed for Class 3 commuting and off-roading fun

We've seen a number of motorcycle-inspired ebikes over the years – including models with a V-twin-like battery casing, chopper-looking cruisers and powerful neo-retro charmers that are more moped than ebike. C3Strom has now entered this increasingly crowded space with the Astro Class 3 electric bike.

The Hong Kong-based startup has been developing the Astro ebike since February 2021, and has now launched on Indiegogo to fund production.

It's built around a sturdy 6061 aluminum alloy frame rocking a similar vibe to those at the heart of Super73's retro rides. C3Strom's ebike features a Bafang 750-W geared rear-hub motor for up to 28 mph (45 km/h) in Class 3 street-riding mode or up to 32 mph (51.5 km/h) when unlocked for off-roading.

There are five levels of motor assist available, a speed sensor detects rider input, and a Shimano Altus 7-speed derailleur in onboard for ride flexibility. Meanwhile, a 780-Wh Samsung 21700-cell battery pack fuel tank offers up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge range.

The "fuel tank" is home to a 780-Wh battery pack for the Astro or a 1,040-Wh battery for the Pro version C3Strom

Fork suspension with lockout helps smooth out some of the bumps along the way, the Astro rolls on 20-inch rims wrapped in 4.25-inch fat tires and stopping power shapes up as four-piston hydraulic disc brakes front and back with 180-mm rotors.

A 3.5-inch backlit LCD display panel with an adjustable viewing angle is mounted mid handlebar, and there's a USB port for topping up mobile devices while out and about. The company has also developed a mobile app for more control of the ride.

The Astro has a rated load capacity of 300 lb, with the rear rack able to carry 33 lb of cargo C3Strom

Elsewhere, the ebike sports a 130-lux headlight with built-in electric horn and an 18-LED rear light that includes turn indication and braking functions, benefits from extended motorcycle seating with a gel insert for long-haul comfort, a folding lock is integrated into the frame, and the rear rack offers a cargo capacity of 33 lb (14.9 kg).

The Astro ebike is expected to have a suggested retail price of US$2,499, but Indiegogo pledges currently start at $1,699. Backers will need to stump up $1,899 for a Pro version with a 1,040-Wh battery for a maximum range of 78 miles (125.5 km). If all goes to plan, shipping is expected to start in September. The video below has more.

C3STROM is here. Ready to take you Ride to Freedom

Source: C3Strom