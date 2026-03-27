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Bicycles

Graphite-dispensing lube gadget promises clean bicycle drivetrains

By Ben Coxworth
March 27, 2026
Graphite-dispensing lube gadget promises clean bicycle drivetrains
The CHA (as in CHAin) graphite-powder-dispensing chain-lubricating device is presently on Kickstarter
The CHA (as in CHAin) graphite-powder-dispensing chain-lubricating device is presently on Kickstarter
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The CHA graphite powder is available in three formulations, including Core for everyday usage, Storm for wet conditions, and Trail for riding on dirt and gravel
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The CHA graphite powder is available in three formulations, including Core for everyday usage, Storm for wet conditions, and Trail for riding on dirt and gravel
The graphite capsules (lower center) can be easily popped out of the bracket for replacement
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The graphite capsules (lower center) can be easily popped out of the bracket for replacement
Application is said to be quick and easy
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Application is said to be quick and easy
The CHA (as in CHAin) graphite-powder-dispensing chain-lubricating device is presently on Kickstarter
4/4
The CHA (as in CHAin) graphite-powder-dispensing chain-lubricating device is presently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 4 images

Traditionally lubed bicycle chains are notoriously dirty to touch, and a hassle to clean. Yours may not have to be either of those for much longer, however, if you spring for the graphite-powder-dispensing CHA.

First of all, the use of powdered graphite as a dry lubricant certainly isn't a new idea. It's typically utilized on things like hinges, locks, gears and machinery, in dusty environments where traditional lubricants would attract debris.

The fine powder is very messy to work with, however, so simply shaking it onto your chain wouldn't be practical. That's where CHA comes in. It's made by a Barcelona-based startup of the same name, in collaboration with 3D printing company Formlabs.

The main device is a rectangular nylon bracket that you place over the bottom section of your chain (while your bike is parked). A replaceable capsule, filled with compressed graphite powder, is located in the inside top of that bracket.

The graphite capsules (lower center) can be easily popped out of the bracket for replacement
The graphite capsules (lower center) can be easily popped out of the bracket for replacement

As you turn the pedals backward by hand, the chain moves across that capsule, getting graphite dispensed onto it as it does so. Several seconds of backpedaling is enough to apply a sufficient coating.

The microscopic particles are reportedly small enough that they migrate into all the tiny nooks and crannies between the chain plates, rollers and pins via regular mechanical movement during subsequent riding. They proceed to adhere to the metal surfaces, forming a protective film within the contact zones.

Application is said to be quick and easy
Application is said to be quick and easy

One application is claimed to be good for approximately 180 km (112 miles) of riding, depending on the conditions and other factors.

"No cleaning is needed between applications," CHA founder Josep Hernández Martinez tells us. "Graphite stays dry and doesn't attract dirt the way oil-based lubes do, so there's no gunky buildup. Any excess naturally works off as you ride. CHA's formula is non-toxic and environmentally safe."

The CHA graphite powder is available in three formulations, including Core for everyday usage, Storm for wet conditions, and Trail for riding on dirt and gravel
The CHA graphite powder is available in three formulations, including Core for everyday usage, Storm for wet conditions, and Trail for riding on dirt and gravel

Additionally, unlike the case with wax-based lubes – which are also much cleaner than oil – there's no waiting around for the graphite powder to dry before riding.

CHA is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$20 will get you one … assuming everything works out. The planned retail price is $31. Replacement graphite capsules will cost €7 (about $8) and should reportedly last for "significantly more applications than a typical bottle of liquid lube."

CHA - The Smart Bicycle Lube

Sources: Kickstarter, CHA

View gallery - 4 images

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BicyclesKickstarterCyclingGraphite
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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