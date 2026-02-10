2-speed crankset for folding bikes works without a derailleur

In order to stay compact and lightweight, most folding bikes have just a single chainring, limiting their hillclimbing capabilities. The Easy Ride is made to address that issue, by incorporating two shiftable gears into a custom crankset.

So first of all, why not just go with two chainrings and a front derailleur?

Well, some folding bikes do have those, but not all models have a design that can accommodate them. Plus, those extra components do make things kind of cluttered and complicated.

Gearboxes and internal gear hubs are another option, but the former have to be built into the frame, and the latter have to be built into the wheel. Additionally, both are relatively heavy as compared to derailleurs. That's where the Easy Ride comes in.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the device is manufactured by Korean company Contavelo. It's designed to replace the existing crankset on third-party small-wheel folding bicycles.

Installation involves first removing the bike's existing pedals, chain (or belt), crankset and bottom bracket, then assembling the Easy Ride unit and substituting it into the drivetrain when reinstalling. So yes, some mechanical aptitude is required.

From there, once you're riding, it's just a matter of back-pedaling at a range of 45º to 90º whenever you want to change gears. Doing so engages the clutch and ratchet mechanisms built into the crank.

Importantly, this can be done even when the bike isn't moving. The back-pedaling motion works for both shifting down to 1st gear (1:0.75 ratio) and up to 2nd (1:1). No handlebar controls are necessary.

The whole rig is claimed to tip the scales at 1.5 lb (0.7 kg), and is made of aluminum alloy and heat-treated steel.

Assuming the Easy Ride reaches production, a pledge of US$259 will get you one. The planned retail price is $432.

