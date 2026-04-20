© 2026 New Atlas
Bicycles

Smart bike helmet buckle wirelessly shares rider info in emergencies

By Ben Coxworth
April 19, 2026
Smart bike helmet buckle wirelessly shares rider info in emergencies
When tapped by an NFC-enabled smartphone, the Snap buckle provides rider information such as emergency contacts and medical details
When tapped by an NFC-enabled smartphone, the Snap buckle provides rider information such as emergency contacts and medical details
View 2 Images
Users can initially program the Snap buckle themselves
1/2
Users can initially program the Snap buckle themselves
When tapped by an NFC-enabled smartphone, the Snap buckle provides rider information such as emergency contacts and medical details
2/2
When tapped by an NFC-enabled smartphone, the Snap buckle provides rider information such as emergency contacts and medical details

While there are already bike helmets that provide vital wearer info in the event of a crash, they typically use electronics that must be built into the helmet. A new high-tech buckle, however, can simply be added to any existing helmet.

Known as the Snap buckle, the magnetic-closure device was created by German manufacturer Fidlock in collaboration with Swedish NFC (near-field communications) company Twiceme. It can be initially looped into the chin straps of any third-party helmet, and subsequently be popped open or snapped closed with one hand.

Should the cyclist be involved in an accident and rendered unconscious, first responders just need to tap an NFC-enabled smartphone (running an app) against the buckle. They will instantly be provided with rider information such as emergency contacts and medical details.

Users can initially program the Snap buckle themselves
Users can initially program the Snap buckle themselves

And importantly, the buckle requires no batteries or charging, no maintenance, nor any wireless networks.

Fidlock will make the Snap buckle available to bicycle helmet companies in the second half of 2026, and plans to roll it out for other types of sports helmets later in the year. There's no word on its possible availability direct to consumers for installation on their own helmets.

Source: Fidlock

Tags

BicyclesHelmetsCyclingRoad SafetyNFC
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!