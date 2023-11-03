All-terrain fat-tire cargo ebike rides with triple batteries for 400 km

After a somewhat troublesome 2022, Hong Kong's Fiido has released an all-terrain fat-tire cargo ebike called the Titan that can ride with three batteries for a tasty per-charge range of up to 400 km.

Back in 2021, Fiido essentially smoothed out the frame bumps of the funky D11 folding ebike and updated the seat-tube battery for the eye-catching X model – and hit Indiegogo to fund production. We got to ride one in March of the following year and were pretty impressed.

But a few weeks after that review was published, the company issued a global recall after reports of visible frame fatigue and actual breaks were reported. A new improved version followed months of tweaking and testing, and Fiido started this year on a positive note with a preview of models to come. One of those was called the Titan, which was described as an advanced two-wheeled SUV.

Details were very thin on the ground, but with the sales launch this week we now know what's what – including a pleasant surprise for riders heading into the wilds on long trips.

The range extender batteries sit either side of the rear wheel in their own special rack Fiido

The UL-certified Titan comes with a single 696-Wh downtube battery as standard, which is reported good for up to 135 km (83.8 miles) of "real-world" range per charge at the lowest pedal-assist level. But, Fiido has added the option of including two range extenders that hang out back like twin exhausts for up to 400 km (248.5 miles) away from a wall socket.

It rides with a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,130 watts and features a responsive torque sensor at the bottom bracket that's rocks Fiido's own algorithm tuned for cargo bikes. The ebike will ship with the five-level pedal-assist setup capped at 25 km/h (15.5 mph), but this can be unlocked to 45 km/h (28 mph), and there's throttle available too.

The chain-drive ebike benefits from a 9-speed gearset, and the aluminum frame comes with an integrated rear rack – the ebike weighs in at 29.5 kg (65 lb) and is rated to carry up to 200 kg (440 lb), including rider and cargo. Terrain absorption is provided by a hydraulic suspension fork with 60 mm of travel with help from the 26-inch one-piece rims wearing chunky 4-inch-wide fat tires, and stopping power shapes up as four-piston hydraulic brakes.

Fiido's fat-tire adventure ebike can be had with one downtube battery and two range extenders mounted to a special rack for up to 400 km of all-terrain riding Fiido

Elsewhere, there's a nifty full-color display mounted to the handlebar stem with backlit control buttons, power on and battery lock are possible via the Fiido mobile app, a powerful headlight is included that's reported "as bright as motorcycle lights" and there's a LED tail-light too, and the rider's rear end benefits from a comfort saddle co-designed with Velo.

The Fiido Titan is on sale now for US$1,699 in standard single-battery configuration or $2,397 for the triple-battery version. The extended-range battery rack is an optional extra. The brief promo video can be viewed below.

Fiido New Launch - Titan Robust Cargo Electric Bike

