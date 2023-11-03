© 2023 New Atlas
All-terrain fat-tire cargo ebike rides with triple batteries for 400 km

By Paul Ridden
November 03, 2023
All-terrain fat-tire cargo ebike rides with triple batteries for 400 km
The Titan is available with a single battery for up to 135 km of per-charge adventures, or with three batteries for extended trips
Fiido's fat-tire adventure ebike can be had with one downtube battery and two range extenders mounted to a special rack for up to 400 km of all-terrain riding
The range extender batteries sit either side of the rear wheel in their own special rack
The Titan features a 1,130-watt (peak) hub motor and rides of 26x4-inch fat tires
The Titan is available with a single battery for up to 135 km of per-charge adventures, or with three batteries for extended trips
Terrain-soaking suspension fork, integrated mid-handlebar color display and powerful LED headlight
Riders are treated to a comfort saddle co-designed by Fiido and Velo
After a somewhat troublesome 2022, Hong Kong's Fiido has released an all-terrain fat-tire cargo ebike called the Titan that can ride with three batteries for a tasty per-charge range of up to 400 km.

Back in 2021, Fiido essentially smoothed out the frame bumps of the funky D11 folding ebike and updated the seat-tube battery for the eye-catching X model – and hit Indiegogo to fund production. We got to ride one in March of the following year and were pretty impressed.

But a few weeks after that review was published, the company issued a global recall after reports of visible frame fatigue and actual breaks were reported. A new improved version followed months of tweaking and testing, and Fiido started this year on a positive note with a preview of models to come. One of those was called the Titan, which was described as an advanced two-wheeled SUV.

Details were very thin on the ground, but with the sales launch this week we now know what's what – including a pleasant surprise for riders heading into the wilds on long trips.

The range extender batteries sit either side of the rear wheel in their own special rack
The UL-certified Titan comes with a single 696-Wh downtube battery as standard, which is reported good for up to 135 km (83.8 miles) of "real-world" range per charge at the lowest pedal-assist level. But, Fiido has added the option of including two range extenders that hang out back like twin exhausts for up to 400 km (248.5 miles) away from a wall socket.

It rides with a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,130 watts and features a responsive torque sensor at the bottom bracket that's rocks Fiido's own algorithm tuned for cargo bikes. The ebike will ship with the five-level pedal-assist setup capped at 25 km/h (15.5 mph), but this can be unlocked to 45 km/h (28 mph), and there's throttle available too.

The chain-drive ebike benefits from a 9-speed gearset, and the aluminum frame comes with an integrated rear rack – the ebike weighs in at 29.5 kg (65 lb) and is rated to carry up to 200 kg (440 lb), including rider and cargo. Terrain absorption is provided by a hydraulic suspension fork with 60 mm of travel with help from the 26-inch one-piece rims wearing chunky 4-inch-wide fat tires, and stopping power shapes up as four-piston hydraulic brakes.

Fiido's fat-tire adventure ebike can be had with one downtube battery and two range extenders mounted to a special rack for up to 400 km of all-terrain riding
Elsewhere, there's a nifty full-color display mounted to the handlebar stem with backlit control buttons, power on and battery lock are possible via the Fiido mobile app, a powerful headlight is included that's reported "as bright as motorcycle lights" and there's a LED tail-light too, and the rider's rear end benefits from a comfort saddle co-designed with Velo.

The Fiido Titan is on sale now for US$1,699 in standard single-battery configuration or $2,397 for the triple-battery version. The extended-range battery rack is an optional extra. The brief promo video can be viewed below.

Fiido New Launch - Titan Robust Cargo Electric Bike

Product page: Fiido Titan

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

