Rollable bike rack takes the strain out of loading

A startup based in New Zealand has devised a great way to take your bicycles with you on your next adventure, and you won't need to lift a thing.

The Goover Bike Rack is designed to be rolled up to your truck on its built-in wheels, loaded up with your bikes at ground level, and locked into your hitch with minimal effort.

That simplifies and speeds up this typically arduous task, and makes it a one-person job to boot.

Goover Bike Rack | The No-Lift Hitch Bike Rack

The Goover rack fits standard 2-inch hitch receivers and 50-mm towballs, so it should fit most SUVs, trucks, and cars with a hitch. You don't need any tools to set it up.

Just unfold the rack, roll your bikes on to it, and secure them with the included stainless steel-lined straps. Goover says this will keep them locked in even on bumpy roads.

The reinforced stainless steel-lined straps should keep your bikes secure even while you're driving off-road Goover

The rack can handle a load of up to 132 lb (60 kg), and fits two bikes out of the box. That means you'll be able to load a wide range of traditional bikes, ebikes, and mountain bikes. You can pick up an extension accessory and add a third bike to your rack, provided the three are below the weight limit.

Goover makes these racks from powder-coated steel and UV-stable plastic, so they'll be able to brave the elements in all kinds of climates. It's safety standard certified, and includes lights to alert vehicles behind you.

The rack can be easily unlocked from its hitch position with just your foot Goover

The clever design allows for tilting the bike rack even when it's hitched and loaded, so you can access your car's boot without taking anything off. Plus, you can conveniently unlock the rack with your foot.

We've seen a couple of thoughtful approaches to loading bikes on your truck in the last few years, but those linked examples sadly don't seem to be available at the moment. Hopefully, Goover will stick the landing with its product, and stick around for a while to come.

The Goover features built-in wheels, brakes, lights, and anti-theft lock in a foldable, rollable design Goover

The company is crowdfunding this bike rack on Kickstarter, where you can get one for US$699 (discounted from its $1,099 expected MSRP). A bundle that includes the extension to load a third bike can be had for $777 (down from $1,199). Shipping is another $100 per unit for US orders.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is Goover's first product – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the team has extensively detailed the rack's development and design on its campaign page. It's also crossed its funding goal.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship to select countries (including the US and Canada) in March 2027.

Source: Kickstarter