Honda mixes motorcycle heritage with high-end mountain climber

Honda is the undisputed king of two-wheeled transportation, selling more than 20.5 million motorized bikes annually. That’s 40% of the entire global motorcycle market.

When this massive brand decides to partner with a high-end bike builder like Rotwild and leap into the consumer electric mountain bike space, the industry is certainly going to jump to attention.

2027 Honda RN0 | Electric Mountain Bike | Honda

Rotwild, a German boutique mountain bike brand, has previously partnered with high-end auto companies like Mercedes and Porsche.

So the reveal of the Honda RN0 at this week’s EICMA motorcycle expo in Milan is a big deal in the bike world. It was a long-awaited transition to a production-ready reality, having first revealed the concept back in 2023. We got a better look at last year's Sea Otter Europe trade show.

Mountain bikers with long memories will recognize the name. It’s a deliberate nod to the iconic RN01 downhill race bike of the mid-2000s that captured a World Cup championship with exciting custom suspension and a secret internal gearbox.

The RN0 is powered by the latest iteration of Shimano’s drive unit offering a hefty 750 watts of muscle Honda

The new RN0 turns out not so much an engineering revolution, but a high-quality crossover vehicle designed to capture an expanding premium market. Hardcore MTBers will be disappointed but this is a deliberate attempt to entice existing Honda motorbike, car and SUV owners into a new world.

Honda RN0 enhances this "gateway vehicle" status with features like an automated "brainless" drivetrain. The Shimano electronic Di2 AUTO SHIFT and AUTO ASSIST software would make hardcore riders scoff. They demand absolute control over to manage traction and momentum manually. By automating the cadence and gear changes, Honda is catering to novices who don't want to think about gear selection or power management on the trail.

And the motor includes a feature that keeps pushing power to the rear wheel for a short period after the rider stops pedaling. For an experienced MTBer, this lack of instant power cutoff would feel unpredictable and dangerous in tight, technical terrain. For a newcomer, however, it acts like an automatic crawl-control feature, helping them roll over obstacles when they panic and freeze up.

The bike’s build and finish quality are as high-end as you’d expect Honda

The final clue to the RN0’s real purpose is that it won’t be found in specialist bike shops. It is to be distributed exclusively through selected Honda motorcycle showrooms, car dealerships and marine dealers. It’s designed to catch the eye of affluent consumers already browsing luxury vehicles or motorcycles.

The RN0 is kitted out with off-the-shelf motor, battery, drivetrain, suspension, and brakes from Shimano, Fox, and DT Swiss. There is no specialized suspension or integrated CVT gearbox.

What it does have though is a heavy-set, eye-catching chassis designed to simulate a moto-style look. The distinctive frame uses a high-modulus carbon fiber monocoque design. This continuous, load-bearing structure features an oversized head tube and a massive downtube that houses the battery.

While the build quality and paintwork are top notch, the specialist press found that the cavernous hollow carbon frame acts like a giant acoustic amplifier on the trail. During initial ride tests, mechanical chain slap and drivetrain vibrations echoed loudly through the structure, creating a persistent clattering that detracts from any quiet ride through nature.

The RN0 is built around a carbon monocoque Y frame, features a Gullwing swingarm and optimized suspension linkage, and a Shimano XT Di2 12-speed drivetrain Honda

Strangely, despite Honda’s unparalleled history in engine development, the company opted out of creating a proprietary motor system. The RN0 relies on a next-generation iteration of Shimano’s drive unit, fed by a heavy 720-watt-hour removable lithium-ion battery. The motor gives a peak output of 750 watts but reviewers noted it lacks the sensitivity of the latest systems from Bosch or Specialized. On steep, technical ascents requiring absolute finesse, the harsh surge of electric torque can spin the rear tire.

A large size RN0 is a burly 52.9 lb (24 kg). It has a modern mixed wheel configuration: a fast-rolling 29-inch wheel up front and nimble 27.5-inch wheel at the rear. Suspension is handled by a stout Fox 36 Float Factory fork providing 6.3 inches (160 mm) of travel, paired with a matching Fox Float X Factory rear shock with 5.7 inches (145 mm). Heavy-duty Shimano Deore XT four-piston hydraulic disc brakes work on massive 8.0-inch (203-mm) rotors and wheels are wrapped in Schwalbe Albert Evo radial trail rubber.

Honda declined to release pricing details at this stage, leaving industry observers to estimate it will be between US$9,000 and $12,000. Hardcore trail riders may stick with Specialized Turbo Levo or Santa Cruz Heckler in that top price bracket but for a consumer coming from a paved road background, the bike’s overall stability and confidence-inspiring frame geometry could be very tempting. And don’t forget the allure of that prominent Honda badge.

Source: Honda