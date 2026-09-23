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Bicycles

Honda's high-tech ebike is actually coming to market

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 23, 2026
Honda's high-tech ebike is actually coming to market
Honda brings its substantial off-road moto know-how to the e-MTB space
Honda brings its substantial off-road moto know-how to the e-MTB space
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Honda's e-MTB concept is nearing production and will go on sale in 2027
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Honda's e-MTB concept is nearing production and will go on sale in 2027
Honda previously revealed this concept at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025 with Schwalbe Tacky Chan tires
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Honda previously revealed this concept at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023 with different tires
Honda brings its substantial off-road moto know-how to the e-MTB space
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Honda brings its substantial off-road moto know-how to the e-MTB space
The new e-MTB will open up new spaces and trails for the Honda brand
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The new e-MTB will open up new spaces and trails for the Honda brand
Pushing Honda's e-MTB prototypes to the limits
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Pushing Honda's e-MTB prototypes to the limits
View gallery - 5 images

Honda seems to believe its next frontier is building high-tech recreational vehicles. At the Sea Otter Europe trade show that just concluded in Spain, it's shown off a concept for an electric mountain bike that's nearing production – and it looks pretty sick.

The Japanese giant says its e-MTB concept aims to provide "a new riding experience that combines the FUN of motorcycles and FUN of a mountain bike."

It's designed to be accessible for riders across skill levels, providing electric assistance as you tackle all kinds of uneven terrain. The concept features a chunky custom frame and motorcycle-inspired swingarm made from thin-walled aluminum, making for a futuristic look.

2027 Honda Electric Mountainbike

If you've been following Honda or the e-MTB scene closely over the past few years, you might remember this from the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, and also from 2025. While the concept has always had Fox shocks, it was first seen with Maxxis rubber, and subsequently with Schwalbe Tacky Chan downhill tires on DT Swiss wheels last year. If you can squint and identify exactly which tires are featured in the promo video above, drop it in the comments.

Honda previously revealed this concept at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025 with Schwalbe Tacky Chan tires
Honda previously revealed this concept at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023 with different tires

Remember I said Honda's busy building fun stuff? This is the second new segment that Honda's been going after lately. Just a year ago, it revealed the design award-winning WN7 electric motorcycle that's suitable for blasting around town and quick city commutes. It's now on sale with 87 miles (140 km) of range in the UK and a few other countries at £12,999 (US$17,370).

This concept also reminds me of another automotive brand that's entered the e-bike business recently. Last October, Rivian spun off a brand to build the versatile Also TM-B electric bicycle, which is designed to handle city commutes as easily as it can munch dirt trails.

A cool $4,000 gets you the base TM-B, while an extra $500 nets you the Performance option with better forks and a 10x assist multiplier. It's been delayed to November, so we'll have to wait a bit longer to learn how it fares in the real world.

Pushing Honda's e-MTB prototypes to the limits
Pushing Honda's e-MTB prototypes to the limits

For its part, Honda hasn't shared specs, pricing, or availability details for its e-MTB – but expect it to cost a good bit, as it's being pegged as a premium offering. It's set to go on sale next year, and will likely launch across Europe ahead of other markets.

Source: Honda

View gallery - 5 images

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BicyclesHondaElectricMountain BikesebikesPedal-assisted
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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