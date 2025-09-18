Name, price, range: Honda's first electric motorcycle makes global debut

That was quick. Only a few days after Honda shared its first official visuals of its first-ever electric bike, the Japanese giant has debuted its naked moto on the global stage. It not only sheds the camo that we saw before, but Honda has revealed actual specs, alongside its name and price point.

It’s going to be called the WN7 – a strange name for most. Honda says the ‘W’ stands for the concept “be the wind,” ‘N’ stands for ‘naked,’ while the number seven indicates its power class. Do I like it? Meh. But at least it's better than “EV Fun”.

However, names are, as we all know, superficial. And that, too, might change if and when the bike makes its way to different parts of the world. First unveiled as a concept at last year’s EICMA, Honda has moved rather quick to start production on its first proper electric motorcycle, which seems exactly on time ahead of a 2026 market release.

With 73.7 lb.ft (100 Nm) of torque from an 18-kW water-cooled motor, Honda is suggesting 600cc-like performance levels on the WN7 Honda

Honda has revealed that the WN7 gets a fixed lithium-ion battery as opposed to a swappable battery setup, as it indicated at the EICMA reveal. I have to say I’m a little bummed with that choice, and the biggest reason is the insufficient range.

A measly 81 miles (130 km) is all you get. Sure, it should be alright for daily commuting and city chores, but there’s a part of me that wishes Honda had gone the swappable route.

Nevertheless, it does support both home and automotive-grade CCS2 rapid charging. That allows you to take it from 20–80% in just 30 minutes. With your standard 6-kVA outlet at home, it would take you a little less than three hours to go from flat to full.

As for the power it produces, Honda is suggesting 600cc-like performance levels. It will sport a powertrain that’s based on an 18-kW water-cooled motor paired to a chain drive, which produces about 73.7 lb.ft (100 Nm) of torque. And when you factor in the 478.4-lb (217-kg) curb weight, it does start to make sense.

A five-inch TFT display will come with RoadSync smartphone connectivity and exclusive electric moto menus Honda

I don’t reckon it’ll be wicked fast, but hey, with Honda claiming its torque output will be akin to 1,000cc ICE bikes, I’m looking forward to it. The company has also confirmed it will also be making an 11kW A1 license version of the WN7.

As for included tech, there'sa five-inch TFT display will come with RoadSync smartphone connectivity and exclusive e-moto menus. LED lighting all around and some additional controls at the left-hand switchgear are all that’s confirmed for now. Oh, and there is also a sizable 20-liter underseat storage space, which should be a welcome feature for daily commuters.

Design-wise, the bike hasn’t seen many changes since its initial reveal. It is, in essence, a streetfighter design with sweeping lines and a single-sided swingarm. You can spot double discs up front with a single disc at the back. Other underpinnings, like the suspension setup, ground clearance, seat height, etc, are all under wraps at the moment.

Honda has slapped a £12,999 (approximately US $17,700) price tag on the WN7. Now that’s steep for what is essentially a commuter-level electric motorcycle. Don’t forget, this segment already has a few decent options, including both electric scooters and motorcycles with better range at the very least.

The WN7 gets a fixed lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 81 miles (130 km) Honda

I’m hoping Honda will have a trick or two up its sleeve as more official information around the bike comes to light in the coming days. As for now, production is scheduled to begin in late 2025, with the first fleet of bikes expected to reach dealerships in early 2026. Expect a full-fledged EICMA 2025 reveal!

Source: Honda