Honda readies its first electric motorcycle for the masses

Honda’s presence in the electric two-wheeler space has long been limited to one-off scooters and bikes. But all that is set to change with the Japanese maker unveiling a performance electric motorcycle called the EV Fun Concept at this year’s EICMA motorcycle trade show.

It was revealed alongside the big-bore V3 combustion engine with an electric supercharger in Milan this past week. But the EV Fun Concept wasn’t only electric on display – there was also the EV Urban Concept, an electric scooter that follows the same design ethos.

The two bikes pack some impressive specs, particularly the EV Fun Concept, which is styled like a naked sportbike with smooth, sweeping lines and a single-sided swingarm. Based on Honda's press release, the EV Fun Concept is going to perform at middleweight levels. This implies that it ought to accelerate at 650cc motorcycle speeds. My gut tells me that it will likely go toe-to-toe with the Honda CBR650R.

Focusing on the battery specs, Honda states that it will come with a fixed battery as opposed to a swappable setup. That seems like a strange decision considering all the benefits that a swappable battery offers. But there’s a pro of going with a fixed setup – it will give Honda all the flexibility to pack the battery however it likes with the space that’s available on the two bikes.

Thankfully though, Honda has made both the EV motos CCS2 charging compatible. This means you will be able to use almost any charging station that allows fast charging to juice up your Honda e-moto. Even better, if you already have another electric vehicle and have a fast charger installed in a convenient location, owning a Honda EV Fun Concept won't cost you a buck more.

A 62-mile (100-km) range doesn’t sound much when you consider what competitors are offering. Even the likes of the BMW CE 04 offer more than that, but they do house larger battery packs.

My guess is that the battery, the specs of which aren’t released yet, will likely be small to help make the electric motorcycle and scooter as light as possible – all of which would aid in urban riding. The fact that Honda has enabled fast charging for these concepts validates that thought. Ideally, you could do with a small battery that quickly charges to run a few errands in the city… remember, ideally.

The EV Fun Concept features a single-sided swingarm with belt drive, radial front brake calipers, and inverted front forks. Details on the chassis are unknown at present but my bet would be on a trellis over a twin-spar frame to maximize weight savings. Honda will also offer connected tech on the bike, wherein a smartphone app can be linked with the motorcycle to provide information on the motor, battery pack, and general condition of the bike.

The EV Urban Concept, on the other hand, is an electric scooter that appears to have been influenced by BMW's CE 04 model. It adds to the increasing range of electric scoots about to hit dealerships in the near future, with Harley’s Livewire also hooping on the bandwagon.

Both these EV Concepts are evidence of Honda's dedication to electrification, environmental sustainability, and an innovative approach to urban mobility. With plans to completely electrify its two-wheeler lineup by the 2040s, the company has set lofty targets to achieve carbon neutrality across its line of products by 2050. Honda is aiming to introduce 30 electric motorcycle models globally by 2030, and 2025 is just the beginning of this ambitious journey.

