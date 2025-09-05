Watch: Honda’s first full-sized electric motorcycle in action

It’s been a while since Honda showed a glimpse of what would go on to be its very first, proper, in-house EV motorcycle. Now, after almost a year, the company has released a series of visuals where the upcoming bike can be seen in action. And I must admit, much like its name, it looks fun!

The "EV Fun Concept," as it is called, is a middleweight roadster which was originally shown as a prototype at EICMA 2024. The bike has been undergoing extensive testing on European roads for much of 2025, so it’s not a surprise to catch it in the camouflage livery in the pics released by Honda.

The very first thing I spot is clear styling inspirations from the CB500 Hornet, which is quite obvious with that front end. The pictures also show bar-end side mirrors, a slender frame, and a single-sided swingarm at the back.

Be the Wind | Honda's First Electric Motorcycle

Masatsugu Tanaka, a two-decade veteran from Honda's ranks, is in charge of the project. He has previously contributed to models like the CBR600F, CBR600RR, CBR1000-RR Fireblade, the VFR series, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, and the NT1100.

"We developed Honda's first electric Fun model under the key concept of 'Be the Wind,'" revealed Tanaka. "It offers a quiet and smooth ride unique to EV models and a sense of unity with the machine that can make riders feel like the wind."

In the released visuals, you can also spot inverted forks and a monoshock rear suspension, belt drive, dual discs and Nissin radial calipers, a TFT dash, and a charging dock in the pseudo gas tank. Speaking of which, Honda previously revealed that the bike will come with "automobile-grade CCS2" quick charging compatibility and a fixed battery pack.

Most current e-motos in this category either rely on slower Level 2 charging or have limited battery capacity. Honda’s decision to offer fast charging could be the differentiator that makes the EV Fun the real deal.

The TFT display, too, is unlike anything you’d find on Honda’s current crop of motorcycles. While there are no confirmations on the particular functions, we can see the charge at 34% with 27 miles (43.4 km) of range remaining. This suggests a full-charge range of more than 120 miles (193 km), which is within the range of the LiveWire S2 trio. But it’s best to assume this is a theoretical figure and under testing settings.

“We have done extensive testing in Europe – where our customers are – to evaluate riding performance, charging, and daily usability, carefully refining every aspect of the model to ensure that our customers have a reliable ride that lets you focus on pure enjoyment,” added Tanaka. “A new Honda Fun EV is coming soon, and we can’t wait for you to feel it.”

The company said that more information will be revealed on September 16, with the bike being increasingly likely to be officially released as a production machine by later this year. An EICMA release also seems like a real possibility.

Source: Honda