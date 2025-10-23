Rivian's spinoff brand is building one ebike to rule them all

Rivian spin-off Also, which is focused on building simple and accessible vehicles, is attempting the seemingly impossible: taking on just about every ebike out there with one fell swoop. That swoop is the TM-B.

With its modern, playful design, the TM-B looks like a fun and approachable ebike anyone can get started with. It's actually a lot more complicated than that. For starters, the pedals aren't even mechanically connected to the rear wheel.

Instead, your sinewy legs are powering a generator that feeds the TM-B's battery pack, which is connected to the software-driven DreamRide propulsion system for pedal assistance. That's a world away from traditional ebikes, all of which, generally speaking, feature a motor fitted to what amounts to a regular bicycle.

The second big difference is that the TM-B is an all-in-one bike that can accommodate a variety of use cases. Swap out the top frame with just the push of a button to go from a solo seat to a bench seat to a utility rack for lugging up to 77 lb (35 kg) of cargo. You can also configure the TM-B with road tires and additional fenders, or go with knobby all-terrain tires; two handlebar styles are available to choose from as well.

The battery pack is removable and can get you up to 100 miles (160 km) away from your doorstep, depending on the rider's weight, ride mode, and terrain. It can also serve as a 240-W power bank and juice up your gadgets via USB-C. A "limp mode" will get the bike going when the battery's out of power and you start pedaling, so you won't ever really be stranded – just like a regular ebike.

You can get up to 20 mph (32 km/h) with the powered throttle system, and reach 28 mph (45 km/h) when you pedal hard along with the assist. The TM-B delivers up to 10x assist, and features regenerative braking. The air shock and air fork combo deliver 120 mm of suspension travel, which Also says is great for paved roads and broken trails alike.

The brand is talking up how customizable the propulsion system is, noting that you can adjust how much assistance it delivers, and how many gears you want to shift through as you go. There's 132 lb-ft (180 Nm) of torque available through the drive system. All that means you can set it up to breeze through your commute to work without breaking a sweat on weekdays, and switch over to getting a strenuous workout riding uphill with less assist on the weekend.

There's also some clever tech up top too. A circular 5-inch color touchscreen displays riding stats, navigation, and music controls. The bike also locks itself when you put it in park and walk away, so it's rendered immobile until you unlock it via an app on your phone. It'll also alert you if someone bumps into it or tries to handle it, and you can remotely disable the bike as well.

All that can be had at a starting price of US$4,000, which will net you the base TM-B that gets a 60-mile (97-km) battery, 5x assist multiplier power, and only the standard riding mode.. The Performance and Launch Editions come in at $4,500, and that extra cost nets you the larger 100-mile (161-km) battery, 10x assist multiplier, better forks, an additional Sport riding mode and translucent drive system covers. These will begin shipping from the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2026, with the base model rolling out towards the end of next year. Pre-orders for the Launch Edition are open now, and require a $50 deposit.

But wait, there's more! Also simultaneously revealed two electric pedal-assisted four-wheelers called the TM-Q. The smaller version has an ebike-like front end with a cargo bed that has bench seats for up to four kids. The larger one is meant for delivery runs, and has a tall windshield, headlights, and covered cargo hold. Handily, both of these can access bike lanes. The company hasn't said when these will become available.

With that, Also is set to take the fight to the bustling ebike market, where it could find appeal amongst a wide range of riders. It doesn't seem to be aiming for hardcore cyclists, of course: those folks will have specific requirements for weight, handling, and performance that the TM-B really isn't designed to satisfy. And while this ebike certainly looks compelling, it's also asking for a whole lot more cash than what you'd pay for a perfectly capable multi-terrain rival.

Find the TM-B and mess with the build options on Also's site.

