Smart cycling disc rolls on the chain lube for less waste

All too often, lubricating your bike chain ends up with you inadvertently lubing the ground beneath it, also. The Green Disc+ is designed to change that, by applying its eco-friendly lube only where it's needed. Less waste, and no mess.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the device is made by German startup Flectr. The company previously brought us the quick-mount CargoMate front rack, along with the Green Disc+'s predecessor, the Lubri Disc.

As was the case with the Lubri Disc, the Green Disc+ consists of a fluid-conducting spongey lubricator wheel, soaked in lube and sandwiched between two magnetically-joined ABS plastic discs. To use it, you lightly press that wheel down against the chain as you turn the cranks backwards.

One fill of the device should reportedly be good for up to 10 chain lubrications Flectr

This is done on both sides of the chain, causing the lube wheel to spin with the passing chain, releasing lube into it as it does so. Three turns on each side is sufficient to thoroughly lube the entire chain.

The lube is initially loaded into the device by pulling the Green Disc+'s two wheel discs apart from one another, then just squirting the liquid onto the lubricator wheel. One fill is claimed to be good for up to 10 chain lubes – that's a 20% increase over the Lubri Disc.

The new version of the lubricant is thinner than previous ones Flectr

Importantly, the system-specific plant-based lubricant is biodegradable. It's also now thinner, allowing it to penetrate deeper between the chain links. That said, the Green Disc+ can also be used with third-party low- to medium-viscosity lubes.

The lubricator wheel is likewise biodegradable/compostable, being made of natural raw wool fibers. It should be replaced every 50 to 70 uses.

Assuming the Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of €23 (about US$27) will get you a Green Disc+ setup of your own – complete with the lube – or €18 ($21) will get you the device only. Those prices are 25% off MSRP. Lubricator wheel refills are available as add-ons for €8 ($9.25) a pop, and will subsequently be available via the Flectr online shop.

GREEN DISC+ | Eco-Friendly Bike Chain Care Made Easy

Sources: Kickstarter, Flectr

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