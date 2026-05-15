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Bicycles

Brilliant bike tail light may awaken your inner Jedi knight

By Ben Coxworth
May 15, 2026
Brilliant bike tail light may awaken your inner Jedi knight
The Hi-Tail is a telescopic tail light that can be pulled off as needed
The Hi-Tail is a telescopic tail light that can be pulled off as needed
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The Hi-Tail is waterproof, so rain shouldn't be a problem
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The Hi-Tail is waterproof, so rain shouldn't be a problem
Low-sitting recumbents are definitely good recipients for the Hi-Tail
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Low-sitting recumbents are definitely good recipients for the Hi-Tail
The Force is strong within them – Hi-Tail founders Brian McIntyre (left) and Paul Costigan
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The Force is strong within them – Hi-Tail founders Brian McIntyre (left) and Paul Costigan
The adult trike model of the Hi-Tail
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The adult trike model of the Hi-Tail
The Hi-Tail is a telescopic tail light that can be pulled off as needed
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The Hi-Tail is a telescopic tail light that can be pulled off as needed
The seat post mount model of the Hi-Tail
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The seat post mount model of the Hi-Tail
View gallery - 6 images

Bicycle tail lights have a way of playing second fiddle to their brighter, more interesting headlight siblings. We're sure you'll agree, however, that the Hi-Tail is one tall, telescoping tail light that definitely won't be "outshined."

The Hi-Tail was developed by British cyclists/engineers Paul Costigan and Brian McIntyre. In fact, McIntyre initially got the idea when exploring methods of increasing visibility for underground mining equipment.

The Hi-Tail is waterproof, so rain shouldn't be a problem
The Hi-Tail is waterproof, so rain shouldn't be a problem

The device is available in three models – one for recumbents, cargo bikes and adult trikes; one that mounts directly onto the seat post; and one with a built-in cargo rack. In all three cases, the light-saber-like lighting unit itself quickly attaches/detaches to and from a bayonet mount at the rear end of the main bracket.

So yes, you can easily pull it off and pretend you're Luke Skywalker … or you can recharge its battery.

The seat post mount model of the Hi-Tail
The seat post mount model of the Hi-Tail

When not in use, the lighting unit telescopes down to a length of 37 cm (14.5 inches). Once it's time to ride, though, its six segments can all be pulled out, reportedly making it tall enough to be seen even in the side mirrors of transport trucks and buses. An LED in the base provides 360-degree illumination all the way up the translucent tube.

According to Costigan and McIntyre, one 4-hour USB-charge should be good for seven to eight hours of runtime in high-intensity flashing mode, or approximately 14 hours in the lowest-intensity steady output mode.

Low-sitting recumbents are definitely good recipients for the Hi-Tail
Low-sitting recumbents are definitely good recipients for the Hi-Tail

The Hi-Tail is available now via the product website, with prices for the three models ranging from £120 to £130 (about US$161 to $174).

Source: Hi-Tail via BikeRadar

View gallery - 6 images

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Bicyclesbike lightsCyclingRoad Safety
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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