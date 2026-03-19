Smart hub is made to keep bike and moto bars sleek and simple

Although bar-mounted smartphones are a common sight, we're seeing an increasing number of compact simplified devices designed specifically for two-wheelers. The turn-by-turn navigating RC10 is the latest, and it even sports a headlight.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the RC10 is made by Hong Kong company NextRide. It's made for both bicycles and motorcycles.

The puck-shaped ABS-bodied device mounts on the handlebars via an included bracket, and is paired with the user's tucked-away iOS or Android smartphone via Bluetooth.

The RC10 is quickly removed from its bracket via a twist mount NextRide

This arrangement allows it to display turn-by-turn navigational cues on its 426x426 AMOLED screen, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. It also displays incoming call, text, and app alerts; allows users to accept or reject calls and route them through to their earbuds; plus it lets them control the playback of music from their phone's library.

Additionally, like a classic cycling computer, the RC10 displays data such as real-time speed, distance traveled, altitude, and calories burned. It also has an electronic horn along with a 250-lumen headlight that can be set to High output, Low output and Flashing modes.

The complete RC10 package NextRide

The whole rig is claimed to tip the scales at 33 grams (1.2 oz), and should be good for 10 hours of navigating per 3-hour charge of its 500-mAh lithium battery. It's IP67 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for up to 30 minutes.

Assuming the RC10 reaches production, a pledge of US$114 will get you one. The planned retail price is $175.

RC10: The Minimalist Smart Hub for the Pure Ride

Source: Kickstarter

