Adept adapters add platforms to clipless pedals with the flip of a lever

Although so-called "clipless" pedals are great for serious cycling, they can be pretty inconvenient for simple trips to the store and such. Redshift Sports' Mousetrap Pedal Adapters are made to help, by instantly adding platforms to clipless pedals.

Having the shoe cleat directly connected to the pedal is ideal for power transfer, but … do you really want to put on your cycling shoes every time you just want to nip over to the coffee shop? And likewise, wearing your smooth-soled sneakers against your bare metal clipless pedals just doesn't work.

That's where the Mousetraps come in.

Each Mousetrap offers a foot platform measuring 105 by 80 mm Redshift Sports

Made of textured glass-reinforced nylon, each one measures 105 mm long by 80 mm wide by 10 mm thick, with a set of two reportedly tipping the scales at 176 g (6.2 oz).

They work with SPD-compatible pedals (SPD-SL, Look, Keo and Crankbrothers are coming soon) and importantly, their platform sits entirely within the pedal's cleat retention mechanism. This means users don't need to adjust their seat height to compensate.

Installation is a simple matter of pulling back the Mousetrap's spring-loaded lever, pushing the platform down against the pedal, then releasing the lever – and yes, removal is the reverse. Unlike the case with some other add-on platforms for clipless pedals, they will not release via foot-twisting or off-angle loading.

NEW Mousetrap Pedal Adapters - How to install/remove

As an added bonus, when the Mousetraps aren't in use, embedded magnets keep them held together in a single pocketable package.

And yes, you can buy pedals that are clipless on one side and have a platform on the other. If you ride mainly clipless, however, you'll certainly find that double-sided clipless pedals are much easier to get in and out of.

The Mousetraps can be stuck together via embedded magnets, then stuffed in a pocket Redshift Sports

The Mousetrap Pedal Adapters are available now for US$59.99 a pair. And if you like funky pedals, you should also check out Redshift's LED-equipped Arclights, which automatically change color depending on their orientation.

Source: Redshift Sports

