Carbon-framed Racer1 aims for road or gravel performance

By Paul Ridden
December 12, 2023
The CF Racer1 can be configured as a road ebike or a gravel cruncher
San Diego-based Ride1Up covers most of the ebike bases – from moto-inspired to tourers and fat-tire adventure bikes to folders – and now the company has added its first performance model in the shape of the CF Racer1.

The new drop-bar ebike is available in road or gravel configurations and boasts "a sub $2,500 price tag and features that wouldn't be out of place on a bike four times that MSRP."

Its carbon-fiber frame and carbon-fiber fork contribute to an overall low weight of 28.6 lb (12.9 kg), it's been TUV strength tested, and smooth racing lines are maintained courtesy of internally routed cabling and electronics.

Powering the ride is a 250-W Bafang rear-hub motor for 42 Nm (31 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), plus an 11-speed Sram Rival 1 gearset with DoubleTap shifters has been included for flexibility.

The downtube battery boasts Samsung cells but is not removable and only comes in at 252 Wh – reportedly the largest capacity that can fit in the frame – for between 16 and 40 miles (25-64 km) of per-charge range. And there's a Veofox color display mounted in the center of the handlebar for quick status checks, including real-time wattage output.

The ebike rolls on double-wall aluminum rims wearing 700x32c Schwalbe E-One tires in road guise, or 700x40c Continental Terra Trail Shieldwall rubber in the gravel config. Stopping power shapes up with Sram hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors.

The CF Racer1 is up for pre-order now for a suggested retail price of US$2,295, though there is currently a $100 discount offer running. Accessories such as a rear rack and panniers, plus a frame-mounted bottle battery, can also be optioned in.

Product page: Ride1Up CF Racer1

