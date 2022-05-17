Harley-Davidson spin-out Serial 1 launches second-gen CTY ebikes

Harley-Davidson officially entered the ebike space back in October 2020 via a new spin-out company called Serial 1, named after the iconic motorcycle brand's oldest known model – the Serial Number One. The first three premium models followed in November, and now Serial 1 has announced its second generation ebikes are ready to ride.

The new CTY line of ebikes has been developed in partnership with Google Cloud, with each ride now coming with a host of cloud-enabled connectivity features to gather real-time ride data, improve security and safety, and help with route planning via turn-by-turn navigation through Google Maps.

All of these new features are available courtesy of the new Serial 1 app running on a smartphone, which communicates with the ebikes through a built-in Internet of Things device that not only supports Bluetooth pairing but also uses "cellular data and/or GPS, to ensure that you can reliably access your bike even when it’s not within sight of you or anyone else."

The Ride Data Dashboard within the app shows metrics like speed, ride duration and distance, ride efficiency in watt-hours per mile, remaining range, and the power output from both rider and the motor. A post-ride summary can be provided after each two-wheeled adventure, and the app will remind riders of servicing schedules.

All second-generation Serial 1 CTY ebikes benefit from Google Cloud connectivity features Serial 1

Riders can remotely connect to and monitor their ebikes, and can track their locations on a map. Remote locking is available too, and in addition to receiving a notification when a locked ebike is moved, they can activate the onboard lights to alert onlookers to a potential theft attempt and disable the pedal-assist functionality.

Each model in the CTY lineup shares a similar feature set, which includes a mid-mounted Brose S Mag or TF Mag motor for 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque, four pedal-assist modes plus walk assist, and torque sensing for a more responsive assisted ride.

They all come with a maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt setup, with Enviolo AUTOMATiQ intelligent automatic transmission also available on the RUSH/CTY variants. Depending on which model is selected, riders are offered either a frame-integrated 529-Wh or 706-Wh Li-ion battery for up to 90 miles (145 km) or 115 miles (185 km) of per-charge range, respectively.

The RUSH/CTY step-thru model comes with Gates Carbon Drive and an Enviolo AUTOMATiQ intelligent auto-shifting CVT hub Serial 1

The new CTY ebikes roll on 27.5-inch alloy rims wrapped in Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires, and stopping power comes from self-adjusting hydraulic brakes with 203-mm rotors.

Cabling has been routed internally through the hydroformed aluminum frame for a cleaner look, the Serial 1 signature shield on the headtube is illuminated, there's integrated LED lighting front and back, and the company has opted to include a USB-C port under the handlebar stem to help users keep their smartphones juiced up.

The second-gen MOSH/CTY model is priced at US$3,799 and offers 20 mph of pedal-assist in the US or 25 km/h in Europe. It's the same story for the RUSH/CTY step-thru, which is priced at $4,999. But there's a Europe-only RUSH/CTY model with a "check local dealer for pricing" notice for up to 25 km/h of pedal-assist, and for US riders only there's a RUSH/CTY SPEED variant that offers pedal-assist up to 28 mph for $5,599.

All of the new ebikes will be available from Serial 1 dealerships (or online direct-to-consumer in the US) shortly.

Source: Serial 1