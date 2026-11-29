Litespeed has been in the performance bicycle business for several years now, but is only just getting into ebikes at long last. It's got four new titanium pedal-assist models for discerning riders to choose from this year, which all promise lighter weight and a stronger build than the average ebike – especially if you plan to go off-road.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based brand is known for its titanium frames, and in its first venture into ebikes, it's opted for designs that hide their electronic componentry from all but a trained eye. And of the four, the Distortion is perhaps the most compelling of the lot.

It's powered by Mahle's compact flagship X20 rear-hub motor that comes in at just 7 lb (3.2 kg), and makes 275 W of peak power and 48 lb.ft (65 Nm) of peak torque. Mahle says it's the lightest motor of its kind on the market today, and its low weight allows for nimbler handling.

Your ride, Electrified

Being a pedal-assist system, it'll only power on when you pedal and help get you up to 20 mph (32 km/h). The X20 is paired with a 250-Wh battery that's neatly fitted inside the down tube so you can hardly tell it's there.

The battery can deliver up to 60 miles (96.5 km), including about 5,740 ft (1,750 m) of climbing. If you're venturing out further, you can attach an optional range extender to run an additional 43 miles (70 km).

Expect about 60 miles of pedal assistance at up to 20 mph from the Distortion's built-in battery; an optional range extender adds 43 miles more Litespeed

The Distortion can handle city streets and gravel with ease, thanks to its 54 mm of tire clearance and relaxed geometry. It comes fitted with Sram's Rival XPLR AXS groupset with 13-speed gearing suited for off-road riding, and HED Lancaster carbon wheels as standard.

The pure eLW 3AL/2.5V titanium tubeset is formed in-house and paired with a rigid carbon fork, an aluminum stem and handlebars from Full Speed Ahead, plus Continental Dubnital tires.

Litespeed's paired a pure eLW titanium tubeset with an FSA stem and handlebars for this one as standard Litespeed

Going with a titanium frame means a high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance. It should happily handle a tumble or two on gravel, and be light enough to provide a competitive advantage while racing and climbing. You can also expect it to absorb vibration and dampen bumps on uneven surfaces. As such, it's said to expertly balance comfort for endurance riding as well as stiffness for demanding racing.

Depending on the frame size and components you choose, your complete bike will come in somewhere between just 26-29 lb (11.8-13.1 kg). That's awfully light for an ebike with decent range, and it's even lighter than carbon options from Scott.

The Mahle X20 rear hub motor is said to be among the lightest and most compact of its kind on the market right now Litespeed

You're naturally paying a premium for this light and durable build: the Distortion starts at US$9,999, and configuring it with all the bells and whistles can push it over $13,000. Expect to wait between three to five weeks while yours is built to order at Litespeed's facility.

Source: Litespeed